Guaidó admite que lucha no ha sido suficiente y promete “libertad” para 2020

Por EFE martes 10 de diciembre, 2019
Juan Guaidó, jefe del Parlamento venezolano

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, reconocido como presidente encargado de Venezuela por más de 50 países, admitió este martes que su lucha para sacar del poder al Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, al que tacha de dictatorial, no ha sido suficiente pero cree que 2020 puede ser “el año de la libertad”.

“Esta inmensa lucha no ha sido suficiente (…) solo tenemos una opción, seguir avanzando, redoblar nuestra lucha y así hacer del 2020 el año de la libertad”, dijo el líder opositor en un video que él mismo difundió a través de su cuenta en Twitter.

Con este mensaje, explicó, pretende hablarle a toda Venezuela “no como un mesías”, “sino como el venezolano, un político joven que cree que vive y que escucha”.

“Para esta fecha también esperaba que hubiéramos logrado el cese de la usurpación”, reconoció en alusión a la promesa que hizo el 23 de enero, cuando se juramentó como mandatario interino y prometió remover del poder a Maduro, que sigue mandando pese a que decenas de países cuestionan su legitimidad.

Guaidó dijo tener “toda la intención de reunificar, rectificar y alinear las visiones de todos los sectores que hacen falta para lograr los objetivos planteados”, de cara a un “nuevo ciclo” de lucha contra la llamada revolución bolivariana, en el poder desde 1999, que arranca este mes.

“Iniciamos un proceso de encuentros, de escucha. Conversaciones abiertas con los principales liderazgos políticos, los sectores de las fuerzas democráticas del país (…) estudiantes,universidades, academias, iglesias, liderazgo sindical, chavismo disidente”, prosiguió.

El objetivo de estas consultas, indicó, es sumar, incorporar y asignar responsabilidades.

“Así vamos a terminar de derrocar a la usurpación, así vamos a celebrar la libertad. Vamos a construir la agenda de lucha 2020”, remató.

Guaidó espera reelegirse como presidente del Parlamento el próximo enero en medio de un escándalo de supuesta corrupción dentro de la comisión de Contraloría del Legislativo, un caso por el que varios de los señalados le han acusado de varias irregularidades que siguen sin demostrarse.

Anuncios