Guaidó abandona el diálogo más de 40 días después que lo hiciera Maduro

Por EFE domingo 15 de septiembre, 2019
Juan Guaidó, jefe del Parlamento de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El jefe del Parlamento de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, autoproclamado presidente interino, anunció este domingo que abandonó el diálogo que mantenía con el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro con el auspicio del Reino de Noruega, y más de 40 días después que lo hiciera el líder chavista.

“El régimen dictatorial de Nicolás Maduro abandonó el proceso de negociación con excusas falaces: tras más de 40 días en los que se han negado a continuar en el mismo, confirmamos que el mecanismo de Barbados se agotó”, informó la administración de Guaidó en un comunicado.

“La propuesta de solución que presentamos con desprendimiento y conciencia del momento que vive la nación, ha quedado en manos de los mediadores del Reino de Noruega y de los representantes del usurpador Nicolás Maduro”, continúa el texto.

No se informa qué otra medida adoptará Guaidó para avanzar en el cese de la usurpación que, considera, hace Maduro de la presidencia, pero el sábado llamó a sus seguidores a ejercer mayor presión en las calles.

Maduro suspendió el pasado 7 de agosto las negociaciones que tenían lugar en Barbados en vista de que Guaidó “celebra, promueve y apoya” las sanciones del Gobierno de Estados Unidos contra funcionarios del Ejecutivo y empresas venezolanas, según dijo entonces.

A principios de septiembre puso como condición para retomar las negociaciones que Guaidó rectifique su supuesta “pretensión de entregar” el Esequibo, un extenso territorio que Guyana y Venezuela disputan y que supone dos terceras partes del primer país.

Venezuela atraviesa por un pico de tensión política desde enero pasado, cuando Maduro juró otro período de 6 años que no reconocen la oposición y parte de la comunidad internacional porque a los principales líderes opositores se les impidió participar en esos comicios.

En respuesta, el líder de la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento), Juan Guaidó, se adjudicó las competencias del Ejecutivo como presidente encargado en interpretación de varios artículos de la Constitución venezolana.

