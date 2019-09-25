Greta Thunberg y la saharaui Aminetu Haidar ganan el Nobel Alternativo

Por EFE miércoles 25 de septiembre, 2019
La activista medioambiental sueca Greta Thunberg

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Copenhague.- La activista medioambiental sueca Greta Thunberg y Aminetu Haidar, conocida como la “Gandhi saharaui”, han sido distinguidas este miércoles por la fundación Right Livelihood Award con el denominado Nobel Alternativo.

El galardón, fallado en Estocolmo y que distingue a cada uno de los ganadores con 1 millón de coronas suecas (103.000 dólares), premió este año también al líder indígena yanomami Davi Kopenawa (Brasil) y a la abogada china Guo Jianmei.

Thunberg, de 16 años, ha “inspirado” y “amplificado” las demandas políticas “por una acción climática urgente que refleje hechos científicos”, convirtiéndose en la “voz poderosa” de toda una generación de jóvenes, resaltó el fallo del jurado.

La adolescente sueca comenzó en septiembre del año pasado una huelga escolar frente al Parlamento sueco pidiendo medidas contra el cambio climático a los políticos, dando origen al movimiento “FridaysForFuture” (Viernes por el Futuro).

Thunberg ha sido recibida por líderes mundiales y ha intervenido en conferencias al más alto nivel, como la Cumbre de Acción Climática del pasado lunes en la sede de Naciones Unidas, en la que acusó a los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de no hacer lo suficiente para revertir la crisis climática.

En el caso de Haidar el fallo enfatiza “su firme acción no violenta, a pesar de la prisión y la tortura, en busca de la justicia y la autodeterminación” para su pueblo, así como su dignidad y su voluntad.

Desde su juventud Haidar ha organizado manifestaciones, documentado casos de torturas y protagonizado varias huelgas de hambre para llamar la atención sobre la situación del pueblo saharaui, resalta el fallo.

Fundadora y presidenta del Colectivo de los Defensores Saharauis de Derechos Humanos (CODESA), se hizo muy conocida en 2009 por la huelga de hambre de un mes en el aeropuerto de la isla de Lanzarote (España) para protestar por su expulsión de El Aaiún (Sahara Occidental) y la retirada de su pasaporte por Marruecos.

“A los saharauis les han prometido de forma repetida el derecho de autodeterminación la ONU, España y Marruecos. Pero han pasado más de 40 años sin que se haya celebrado un referendo y la comunidad internacional ha permanecido indiferente o ha sido cómplice con la ocupación”, según el jurado.

La elección de Kopenawa y la asociación Hutukara Yanomami, fundada por él mismo en 2004, premia su lucha “valiente” para proteger los bosques y la biodiversidad del Amazonas y las tierras y cultura de los pueblos indígenas.

Su territorio es una de las reservas de diversidad genética más importantes del planeta, pero las presiones para explotar los recursos del Amazonas han provocado la invasión de sus tierras, que diezmaron al 20 % de su población en las dos últimas décadas del pasado siglo, y la amenaza está aumentando de nuevo.

Considerada una de las abogadas de derechos humanos más reconocidas de China, a Guo Jianmei se la distingue por su trabajo “pionero y persistente” por las mujeres en su país de origen.

Guo Jianmei ha impulsado varias organizaciones a través de las que ha dado ayuda a “miles de mujeres desfavorecidas” a acceder a la justicia, como una red de abogados por el interés público que agrupa a más de 600 letrados que ofrecen asistencia gratuita en toda China.

Los ganadores son “visionarios prácticos” cuyo liderazgo ha impulsado a millones de personas a defender sus derechos y luchar por un futuro aceptable para todo en la Tierra”, señaló en un comunicado el director de la fundación, Ole von Uexkull.

El Premio al Correcto Modo de Vida (Right Livelihood Award), como realmente se llama este galardón que distingue la labor social de personas e instituciones de todo el mundo, fue instituido en 1980 por el escritor y exeurodiputado sueco-alemán Jakob von Uexküll.

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios se celebrará el 4 de diciembre en el Teatro del Circo de Estocolmo y permitirá por primera vez la entrada al público general, para celebrar los cuarenta años de existencia del premio. 

