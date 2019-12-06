Greta irrumpe en Madrid y su estela “ilumina” la Marcha por el Clima

Por EFE jueves 5 de diciembre, 2019
Greta Thunberg habla con reporteros

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- La llegada a Madrid de la joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg para apoyar la Marcha por el Clima este viernes, en la recta final de la fase técnica de las negociaciones climáticas, trasladará el foco de atención mediática a las calles de la capital española, escenario de una manifestación en demanda de la adopción de medidas para paliar la emergencia climática.

Tras una semana de negociaciones muy técnica entre las delegaciones de los casi 200 países que forman parte de la Convención Marco de Naciones Unidas (CMNUCC) y antes de que la próxima semana arranque la denominada fase ministerial, el protagonismo lo retoman los activistas de Jóvenes por el Clima y Fridays for Futur.

Y entre ellos Greta Thunberg que llegará a Madrid desde Portugal a bordo del tren Lusitania, por la oposición de esta joven de 16 años a viajar en avión, debido a la contaminación que generan los vuelos.

El espacio cultural La Casa Encendida, en el centro de Madrid, acogerá una comparecencia informativa y, sobre las 18.00 hora local (17.00 GMT), partirá desde la cercana plaza de Atocha una marcha que se prevé cuente con una asistencia masiva, en una jornada festiva en España al celebrarse el Día de la Constitución.

La fiesta no tendrá impacto sobre la actividad de la COP25, dedicada a los mares y los océanos, los grandes sumideros de CO2 del planeta, en vísperas de que este sábado se conozcan nuevos datos sobre su degradación.

Pero las COP no son solo las negociaciones que se desarrollan a puerta cerrada, sino que delegaciones, empresas, científicos o las ONG, entre otros, llevan a cabo numerosas actividades y foros paralelos.

En la denominada zona verde de la Cumbre, donde se concentran los eventos de participación social, está previsto que se analice el papel de las áreas marinas protegidas, la importancia de la comunicación desde la educación o los desafíos climáticos del sector alimentario.

En esta zona se espera la intervención del actor español Javier Bardem, en un evento sobre la protección de los océanos.

