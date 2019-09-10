Gremio de periodistas salvadoreños pide a Bukele respeto a libertad de prensa

Por EFE martes 10 de septiembre, 2019
Nayib Bukele, presidente de El Salvador

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Salvador.- La Asociación de Periodistas de El Salvador (APES) pidió este martes al presidente del país, Nayib Bukele, que respete la libertad de prensa y expresó su preocupación por la restricción impuesta por el Ejecutivo a periodistas de dos medios locales durante el lanzamiento de una comisión contra la impunidad.

Tres periodistas de los medios El Faro y Factum denunciaron el pasado viernes que elementos de la seguridad de la Casa Presidencial les impidieron el acceso a la referida conferencia, en la que participó un representante de la Organización de los Estados Americanos (OEA).

Por lo anterior, los miembros de la APES exhortaron a Bukele, a sus funcionarios y a sus colaboradores a “respetar la libertad de prensa, a facilitar el ejercicio periodístico y a evitar cualquier tipo de restricción o condicionamiento a la labor de la prensa”.

Además, el gremio, que brindó una conferencia para expresar su preocupación por lo sucedido el viernes, también demandó “la implementación de una política de comunicación pública que garantice el derecho ciudadano de acceso a la información a todos los sectores de la población salvadoreña”.

La entidad apuntó que “la pauta gubernamental no puede ser vista como un medio de premio o castigo” y agregó que “se deben establecer políticas transparentes y equitativas para su asignación”.

Horas después de la conferencia del pasado viernes y tras la publicación de las denuncias, el Ejecutivo de Bukele emitió un comunicado en el que señala que la prohibición de ingresar a la conferencia se debió a dos supuestos altercados previos.

“Los de Factum y El Faro se están haciendo las “vistimas” (víctimas), pero esta es la realidad”, publicó el mandatario en su cuenta de Twitter la noche del viernes.

El relator especial para la libertad de expresión de la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos, Edison Lanza, señaló el hecho y aseguró que los “Gobiernos deberían ser neutrales frente a línea editorial de los medios”.

El Faro y Factum han publicado en las últimas semanas informaciones sobre la continuidad del gasto secreto del Gobierno, pese a que una de las promesas de campaña de Bukele fue eliminarlo.

