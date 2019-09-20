Google aumenta su cartera de energía eólica y solar en un 40 %

Por EFE jueves 19 de septiembre, 2019
Sundar Pichai, consejero delegado de Google

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Francisco (EE.UU.).- El gigante estadounidense de internet Google anunció este jueves la que calificó de “mayor compra de energía renovable de la historia por parte de una corporación” al incrementar su inversión en energía eólica y solar un 40 % con contratos en EE.UU., Chile y Europa.

En una entrada en el blog oficial de la compañía, el consejero delegado de Google, Sundar Pichai, reveló la firma de un paquete de acuerdos de energía eólica y solar que en su totalidad alcanzan los 1.600 megavatios, lo que sitúa la cartera que esta compañía posee en energías renovables en 5.500 megavatios.

“Una vez todos estos proyectos estén operativos, nuestra cartera de energía libre de carbono producirá más electricidad que la que usan anualmente lugares como Washington DC o países enteros como Lituania o Uruguay”, puntó Pichai.

Los nuevos 1.600 megavatios firmados por la compañía de Mountain View (California, EE.UU.) provendrán de 18 acuerdos distintos alcanzados en Estados Unidos, Chile y Europa.

El anuncio de Google tiene lugar el mismo día en que el consejero delegado de Amazon, Jeff Bezos, se comprometió a que su empresa utilice un 100 % de energía renovable en su infraestructura global para 2030, así como a comprar 100.000 vehículos eléctricos.

Asimismo, Amazon buscará cumplir con las metas del Acuerdo del Clima de París en 2040, una década antes de lo pactado, para convertirse en una empresa neutra en carbono.

“Ya vale con quedarnos a medio camino en este tema, hemos decidido utilizar nuestro tamaño y escala para hacer una diferencia”, afirmó Bezos en una intervención en el Club Nacional de Prensa de Washington para dar a conocer la iniciativa, bautizada como Clima Pledge (La Promesa del Clima).

Según datos de Amazon, actualmente el 40 % de la energía consumida por sus instalaciones proviene de fuentes renovables, y el objetivo es pasar a 80 % en 2024 y a 100 % en 2030.

Los trabajadores de las compañías tecnológicas han alzado la voz en varias ocasiones pidiendo a sus empleadores mayores compromisos en la lucha contra el cambio climático, y para este viernes están previstas marchas con este fin por parte de empleados de Google, Amazon y Microsoft.

