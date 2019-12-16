Gobierno venezolano presenta presupuesto de 2020 por 5.400 millones dólares

Por EFE lunes 16 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- La Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC) venezolana, integrada solo por oficialistas, aprobó este lunes el presupuesto presentado por el Gobierno para 2020 por un monto de 252,18 billones de bolívares o 5.439 millones de dólares y con el que el Ejecutivo tiene el fin de superar la “guerra económica”.

El presupuesto de 2020 representa un incremento del 41 % en comparación con el previsto para este año, que ascendía a unos 3.857 millones de dólares en el momento de su aprobación.

La vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, presentó la propuesta en nombre del Ejecutivo y dijo que el de 2020 es un presupuesto “revolucionario” que permitirá al Gobierno de Maduro superar la “guerra económica”, que es como denomina el Ejecutivo a las sanciones económicas impuestas por Estados Unidos desde el año 2017.

Tras asegurar que 2020 será “un año, sin duda, de crecimiento”, afirmó que el 75,9 % de la inversión prevista se dedicará a la economía productiva, salud, seguridad alimentaria y educación.

Por cuarto año consecutivo, la ANC ha aprobado el presupuesto nacional pese a que la Constitución venezolana establece que es el Parlamento el que tiene la atribución de “discutir y aprobar el presupuesto nacional”, un extremo que no se ha cumplido desde que la oposición se hizo con su control al obtener una clara mayoría en 2016.

La Administración de Maduro esgrime que la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento) fue declarada en “desacato” por el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) para omitir presentarle a los diputados sus obligaciones.

El presidente de la ANC, Diosdado Cabello, afirmó que si bien el Parlamento “existe como institución”, su directiva “está en desacato”, por lo cual la Constituyente ha asumido estas responsabilidades.

El país “no se debe paralizar”, dijo.

Además del presupuesto público, la plenaria de la Asamblea Constituyente aprobó este lunes la ley de endeudamiento y el plan de ingresos y gastos del Banco Central (BCV) para el año 2020.

El presidente del emisor, Calixto Ortega, dijo que, a pesar del “asedio”, hay “suficientes razones para ser optimistas” para el año 2020.

