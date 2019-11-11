Gobierno Macri dice que Argentina no ha recibido petición de asilo de Morales

“Todavía no tenemos ninguna indicación en ese sentido. No podemos confirmar algo de esa índole. (El asilo) había que pedirlo y esto no ocurrió”, expresó el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores al canal TN, después de que diversos medios periodísticos advirtieran de que Morales podría haber solicitado refugio en el país vecino.

Según Faurie, en caso de que esa solicitud llegue a producirse, el presidente Mauricio Macri tendría que decidir si el país acepta recibir al renunciado mandatario.

Se da la situación de que justo dentro de un mes asumirá como nuevo jefe de Estado argentino el peronista Alberto Fernández, tras vencer al conservador Macri en las elecciones del 27 de octubre pasado.

Faurie señaló que Morales viajó esta tarde a la zona de Cochabamba, de donde es originario, y aseguró no tener “otro conocimiento con respecto qué va a hacer”.

Morales confirmó este domingo que renuncia a la Presidencia después de casi 14 años en el poder, en un video desde un lugar indeterminado, luego de las protestas en gran parte del país originadas desde los comicios del 20 de octubre pasado, que según el renunciado presidente le dieron la victoria y que tuvieron fuertes acusaciones de fraude por parte de la oposición.

“Como ustedes saben, seguimos desde el primer momento la evolución del recuento de votos. En algún momento determinado la interrupción del recuento generó inseguridad”, destacó Faurie, que subrayó que la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), “fue clara” ayer” sobre que “ha habido un proceso irregular” en ese proceso.

Sobre la situación en que queda Bolivia, el canciller afirmó que “los gobiernos de transición” son una decisión de un pueblo para constituir un grupo de autoridades y llamar a elecciones.