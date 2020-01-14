Gobierno de Venezuela repudia sanciones de EE.UU. contra Luis Parra

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro repudió este lunes las sanciones económicas impuestas por el Departamento de Estado de EE.UU. contra el diputado Luis Parra, a quien el oficialismo y un pequeño grupo de disidentes de la oposición eligieron y reconocen como presidente del Parlamento.

El Departamento del Tesoro estadounidense sancionó a Parra y a otros seis venezolanos a los que acusan de liderar “un intento fallido de tomar ilegítimamente el control del Legislativo venezolano y por tratar de evitar la reelección del líder opositor Juan Guaidó como presidente de este órgano”.

En un comunicado, la Cancillería venezolana “rechaza esta nueva agresión estadounidense” que busca “interferir y socavar el buen funcionamiento de las instituciones democráticas del país”.

A juicio del Ejecutivo, se trata de “medidas arbitrarias en contra del presidente de la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento), Luis Parra”, con las que “el gobierno de Donald Trump pretende ocultar su manifiesto fracaso en su intento por imponer un cambio de gobierno por la fuerza” en Venezuela.

Estados Unidos “profundiza su intromisión en asuntos internos de Venezuela al punto de inmiscuirse en asuntos exclusivos del parlamento venezolano, con la insólita intención de designar desde Washington las autoridades del poder legislativo venezolano”, prosigue la nota oficial.

El chavismo gobernante recordó que las decisiones del Parlamento venezolano (de contundente mayoría opositora y al que no reconocían hasta que Parra juró como presidente) “son soberanas y autónomas con respecto a los demás poderes públicos del Estado”.

“Estas gravísimas acciones unilaterales son contrarias al Derecho Internacional y atentan contra la estabilidad, la paz y la autodeterminación del pueblo venezolano”, agrega el comunicado que pide a la comunidad internacional “condenar estos nuevos ataques contra su soberanía y sus instituciones democráticas”.

Como consecuencia de la medida del Tesoro de EE.UU., quedan congelados los activos que tengan en ese país Parra y los otros diputados disidentes de la oposición que lo apoyaron: José Noriega, Franklyn Duarte, José Brito, Conrado Pérez, Adolfo Superlano y Negal Morales.

A todos ellos se les prohíbe además hacer transacciones financieras con ciudadanos estadounidenses.

Guaidó, a quien más de 50 países incluido EEUU reconocen como presidente interino de Venezuela, no pudo ingresar el 5 de enero a la sesión legislativa donde aspiraba a ser reelegido presidente por impedimento de la fuerza pública.

Horas más tarde, convocó una reunión paralela de la AN en la que 100 de los 167 diputados votaron por él como presidente de la cámara.

