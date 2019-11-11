Gobierno de Nicaragua augura fracaso de Bolivia sin Evo Morales

Por EFE lunes 11 de noviembre, 2019
La vicepresidente Rosario Murillo y su esposo el presidente de Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Managua.- El Gobierno de Nicaragua auguró este lunes “un gran fracaso” en Bolivia, luego de que el domingo Evo Morales anunciara su renuncia a la Presidencia de Bolivia.

“Estamos seguros que representará un gran fracaso”, dijo la vicepresidente Rosario Murillo, esposa del mandatario Daniel Ortega, a través de medios del Gobierno.

El Ejecutivo nicaragüense ya había condenado ayer domingo la renuncia de Morales, en medio del descontento de los bolivianos, que calificó como un “golpe de Estado”.

“Que escuchen esos racistas, esos proimperialistas, esos imperios, escuchen: estamos en la lucha”, resaltó. “Creen que nos humillan el alma nuestra: ¡No!”, insistió.

Murillo se refirió por igual a los manifestantes de Bolivia y Nicaragua, al llamarlos “las partículas, las minúsculas partículas del odio, que existen en todas partes”.

La primera dama también celebró que a los opositores de Nicaragua y Bolivia “gracias a Dios, nadie quiere escuchar”.

“Pagarán por sus crímenes, los crímenes de odio, contra las economías, contra los procesos de dignidad nacional”, agregó.

De la misma manera acusó a “los imperios y sus organismos sicarios de siempre”, sin nombrarlos, de “querer aterrorizar, amenazar, intimidar, para imponer su codicia, su modelo económico, que niega a los pueblos el derecho de la vida buena”.

Al igual que Morales, en Nicaragua Ortega enfrenta una crisis de aceptación, en este caso, por la violenta reacción de su Gobierno contra manifestaciones desde abril de 2018, que han dejado cientos de muertos, presos y desaparecidos, miles de heridos, y empujó al exilio a decenas de miles.

Murillo, cuyo Gobierno mantiene prohibida cualquier expresión de rechazo hacia su esposo, también habló de “cuidar nuestra paz como tesoro, de fortalecer el cariño”.

El Gobierno de Nicaragua ha sido señalado por la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH) como responsable de crímenes “de lesa humanidad”. A su vez, está pendiente de la posible aplicación de la Carta Democrática Interamericana por “rompimiento del orden constitucional”.

Al igual que Morales, Ortega recurrió a una interpretación de la Constitución para poder aspirar a reelecciones sucesivas, y luego ganar la presidencia en dos ocasiones, bajo acusaciones de fraude.

Anuncios