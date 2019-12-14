Gobierno de Maduro dice que desarmó un plan “terrorista” de la oposición

Por El Nuevo Diario sábado 14 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El ministro de Información de Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, afirmó este sábado que los cuerpos de seguridad desarmaron una supuesta “operación terrorista” de la que responsabilizó a la oposición encabezada por el líder del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, y en la que involucró al Gobierno colombiano.

En declaraciones emitidas por el canal estatal VTV, Rodríguez afirmó que el supuesto plan pretendía “hacerse de un grupo de armas” el día 15 de diciembre y luego “penetrar desde Colombia a los grupos paramilitares” con el fin de “generar disturbios” y “generar asaltos” en seis estados venezolanos.

Rodríguez sostuvo que el partido opositor Voluntad Popular es “un grupo terrorista” y dijo que las órdenes del supuesto ataque partieron de sus líderes Guaidó y Leopoldo López, quien se encuentra en calidad de huésped en la residencia del embajador español en Caracas, Jesús Silva.

“Cada vez que usted vea situaciones puntuales de violencia que intentan desencadenar situaciones de desestabilización, ahí está Leopoldo López y ahí están los colombianos, qué digo los colombianos, el Gobierno de Iván Duque”, afirmó.

Los recursos para “estos actos provienen de Cúcuta”, dijo, y precisó que se trata de “la plata (dinero) que los gringos y el Gobierno de Duque tienen en Cúcuta para financiar todos los actos terroristas, todos los actos de agresión en contra de Venezuela”.

Rodríguez dijo que en la supuesta trama están involucrados los diputados suplentes y militantes de VP Janet Fermín y Fernando Orozco; y dos hombres que ya fueron capturados y que identificó como José Miguel Yeguez y el funcionario policial Sixto Salamanca.

Según el relato de Rodríguez, el domingo 15 de diciembre el supuesto grupo involucrado planeaba “tomar” el cuartel general Mariscal Sucre y el comando zonal de la Guardia Nacional (GNB, policía militarizad) en Cumaná, dos unidades ubicadas en el estado de Sucre (noreste), con el fin de “generar daños de sangre”.

Asimismo, con las acciones se buscaría “tapar los actos de corrupción” que, según Rodríguez, se producen en el Parlamento y “levantar” la imagen de Guaidó al Gobierno de Estados Unidos.

Durante la comparecencia, Rodríguez mostró unos vídeos y audios que, dijo, fueron realizados durante dos reuniones que sostuvieron los supuestos involucrados en la acción fallida.

Rodríguez mostró las fotografías de Fermín y Orozco para pedir al público que ofrezca información del paradero de los mismos y afirmó que los cuerpos de seguridad capturarán “a todos y cada uno de los que participaron” en la trama denunciada.

Más temprano, el líder del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, ofreció una rueda de prensa en la que denunció el “hostigamiento” en contra de la diputada Fermín, después de que en la noche del viernes un grupo de agentes de la Dirección de Contrainteligencia Militar (Dgcim) acudieron al domicilio de la parlamentaria y se retiraron después de varias horas.

