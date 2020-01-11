Gobierno de EE.UU. anuncia una multa de 5,4 millones de dólares contra Boeing

Por EFE viernes 10 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El Gobierno de EE.UU. anunció este viernes una multa de 5,4 millones de dólares contra el gigante aeronáutico Boeing por supuestamente haber otorgado información errónea sobre las alas de los aviones 737, implicado en dos accidentes que se saldaron con 346 muertos en Indonesia y Etiopía.

Esa nueva penalización se suma a la de 3,9 millones que el Ejecutivo ya propuso aplicar a Boeing en diciembre del año pasado por el mismo problema de las alas en el modelo 737, indicó en un comunicado la Administración Federal de Aviación (FAA, en inglés), el organismo estadounidense que regula la aviación en el país.

En el centro de la polémica está una parte de las alas de los aviones 737, que se llama “slat tracks” en inglés (pistas de tablillas en español) y que sirve para guiar la dirección de las alas con el objetivo de facilitar el aterrizaje y el despegue.

Supuestamente Boeing aseguró al Gobierno que ese componente de las alas cumplía con todos los protocolos de seguridad; pero, posteriormente, el regulador estadounidense descubrió que esa información era errónea.

En concreto, la FAA acusa a Boeing de no haber supervisado adecuadamente a sus proveedores para comprobar que estaban cumpliendo con el sistema de garantía de calidad de la compañía.

El problema afectó a 178 aviones del modelo 737, detalla el regulador en su nota de prensa.

La multa anunciada por hoy por la FAA es una propuesta y, ahora, la compañía tiene 30 días para revisarla y tratar de llegar a un acuerdo con el Ejecutivo estadounidense, lo que podría suponer una rebaja en la millonaria penalización.

Boeing se encuentra sumida en una profunda crisis de reputación, que se ha visto agravada por la reciente publicación de comunicaciones internas de sus empleados, que conocían las deficiencias de navegación de su modelo 737 y se mofaban de esos fallos.

“El 737 Max está diseñado por payasos que a su vez están supervisados por monos”, se puede leer en uno de los correos que han sido divulgados en el marco de la investigación que llevan a cabo el Congreso estadounidense sobre Boeing.

Los 737 Max permanecen en tierra desde marzo de 2019 en casi todo el mundo, después de dos accidentes en apenas cinco meses que dejaron 346 muertos en Indonesia y Etiopía.

En esos accidentes, el software de control de vuelo MCAS se activó presuntamente por una información “errónea” del sensor del “ángulo de ataque” de las aeronaves y, ante la incapacidad de los pilotos para desactivarlo, provocó que los aviones cayeran en picado.

