Gobierno de Chile investiga posible injerencia extranjera en estallido social

Por EFE martes 3 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- El Gobierno de Chile investiga una posible injerencia extranjera en el estallido social tras detectar hace seis semanas un tráfico “desmedido” de internet “desde un país de Europa oriental”, indicó este martes el canciller chileno, Teodoro Ribera.

“Se está investigando por parte de los organismos internacionales chilenos si hay o no injerencia internacional directa”, aseguró el ministro a periodistas a las puertas del Congreso, en la ciudad porteña de Valparaíso.

Ribera no especificó qué país estaría detrás de la presunta injerencia, pero aseguró que “hubo en los días posteriores al 18 de octubre una cuota importante de uso de internet proveniente de un país de Europa oriental hacia Chile”.

“Hay un tráfico desmedido de internet, hay creación de perfiles falsos en otros, pero vuelvo a señalarle (que) no es ninguna novedad, absolutamente ninguna novedad de que hoy en día existen riesgo internacionales para los países y para las democracias”, añadió, tras participar en una comisión parlamentaria que estudia una acusación constitucional contra el presidente Sebastián Piñera por supuestas violaciones a los derechos humanos en las protestas.

Las declaraciones de Ribera tienen lugar un día después de que el secretario de Estado estadounidense, Mike Pompeo, acusase a Cuba y Venezuela de agitar las protestas en Latinoamérica y asegurase que su país ayudará a los Gobiernos “legítimos” a evitar que las protestas se conviertan en “disturbios y violencia”.

“Seguiremos apoyando a los países que intentan evitar que Cuba y Venezuela secuestren esas protestas y trabajaremos con (los Gobiernos) legítimos para evitar que las protestas se conviertan en disturbios y violencia que no reflejan la voluntad democrática de la gente”, sostuvo Pompeo en Kentucky.

Chile vive desde el 18 de octubre el estallido social más grave desde el fin de la dictadura de Agusto Pinochet (1973-1990), que ya se ha cobrado la vida de al menos 23 personas y ha provocado miles de heridos, además de graves señalamientos por presuntas violaciones a los derechos humanos por parte de las fuerzas de seguridad.

Lo que empezó siendo un llamamiento de los estudiantes chilenos a colarse en el metro de Santiago para protestar contra el aumento de la tarifa se convirtió en una revuelta social en la que se clama por un modelo económico más justo y que carece de líderes identificables.

Las marchas, que comenzaron siendo multitudinarias, han ido perdiendo fuerza, aunque sigue existiendo descontento en las calles y episodios de extrema violencia (saqueos, incendios y destrucción de mobiliario público), pese a las tímidas medidas sociales anunciadas por el Gobierno al inicio de la crisis y al histórico acuerdo parlamentario para cambiar la Constitución.

