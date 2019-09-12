Gobierno Bahamas decreta advertencia por tormenta tropical en zonas de Dorian

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- El gobierno de las Bahamas ha decretado este jueves una advertencia por tormenta tropical en las mismas zonas, en el noroeste del archipiélago, por donde el huracán categoría 5 Dorian causó la muerte a, al menos, 50 personas, hace casi dos semanas.

La advertencia del ejecutivo llega después de que el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de EEUU alertara hoy de la formación de una depresión tropical sobre el noroeste de Bahamas y que se dirigirá al este de Florida durante el fin de semana.

Entre las zonas bajo alerta se encuentran las Islas Ábaco y Gran Bahama, las dos partes del país que fueron devastadas por Dorian.

En un boletín emitido esta tarde, el NHC avisó que el sistema ciclónico, el noveno que se forma en la actual temporada de huracanes en la cuenca atlántica, alcanzará el viernes el noroeste de Bahamas, archipiélago que aun no se recupera del devastador paso del huracán Dorian.

El NHC informó que el sistema, que presenta vientos máximos sostenidos de 45 kilómetros por hora (30 mph), se ubica a 380 kilómetros (235 millas) al sureste de la isla de Gran Ábaco, en Bahamas, la cual apenas hace menos de diez días fue azotada por el poderoso huracán Dorian que alcanzó la categoría cinco, la máxima en la escala Saffir-Simpson.

Pese a no ser un huracán la experiencia para aquellos que sufrieron el ciclón es un problema añadido ya se esperan hasta cuatro pulgadas de lluvia (unos diez centímetros) de lluvia.

Los servicios de emergencia han dedicado parte de la jornada de rescate y reconstrucción a resguardar muchos de los equipos usados estos días en las tareas de ayuda.

El portavoz de la Agencia Nacional de Manejo de Emergencias de Bahamas (NEMA, en inglés), Carl Smith, informó este jueves que el Gobierno local redujo la cifra de 2.500 a 1.300 el total de personas desaparecidas por el ciclón.

La reducción, según explicó Smith en una rueda de prensa, se debió a la verificación de la lista oficial de desaparecidos del Gobierno con la cantidad de refugiados.

Smith, a su vez, aseguró que el proceso de registro de los desaparecidos continúa y que el Departamento de Servicios Sociales de Bahamas trabaja junto a la policía local en asistirla en identificar a las personas desaparecidas.

Ante ello, Smith dijo que una vez el Gobierno revise su información de los supervivientes, hará todo lo posible para que estos se reúnan con sus familiares.

El Gobierno estima que unas 10.000 personas en Ábaco necesitan agua, comida y vivienda temporal, mientras que según la ONU 70.000 personas no tienen vivienda o estas están seriamente dañadas en las zonas afectadas por el huracán.

