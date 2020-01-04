Gobierno argentino anuncia subida de sueldo de 63 dólares para sector privado

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- El ministro de Trabajo de Argentina, Claudio Moroni, anunció este viernes una subida de los salarios de 4.000 pesos (unos 63 dólares) para los trabajadores del sector privado que se aplicará en dos tramos, uno de 3.000 pesos (unos 47 dólares) en enero y los 1.000 restantes (unos 16 dólares) en febrero.

La medida, que se da en medio de la recesión que arrastra el país desde 2018, se trata de una “asignación fija remunerativa”, por lo que se le realizarán descuentos impositivos y de contribuciones a la seguridad social, y será absorbida por los aumentos que devengan de futuras negociaciones colectivas.

“En aquellos casos que hubiera aumentos previstos en la paritarias (negociaciones colectivas) de 2019 -todavía no se cerraron las negociaciones del año- ambos aumentos se superponen”, aseguró Moroni, quien detalló que “si la comisión paritaria no negocia una cosa mayor, un valor mayor, se seguirá aplicando este convenio”.

La cifra es “fija para todas las escalas y todas las categorías” del sector privado, mientras que para los empleados públicos se anunciará “una medida de alcances similares en los primeros días de la semana que viene”.

No están incluidos en este aumento los trabajadores agrarios y de sectores domésticos, que tienen sus “propios esquemas para fijar salarios”, aunque serán convocados “la próxima semana” para examinar medidas similares.

En cuanto al “impacto en el costo laboral”, el ministro anunció que se eximirá a los empleadores de la pequeña y mediana empresa (Pymes) “del pago de contribuciones patronales sobre esta suma”.

El ministro afirmó que “la suma que va a incorporar en la masa salarial total es aproximadamente de 20.000 millones de pesos (unos 317,5 millones de dólares).

Con esta medida buscan la “recuperación de salarios de los sectores más vulnerados”, y Moroni aseguró que con ella “1.300.000 trabajadores logran recuperar el poder adquisitivo perdido durante 2019”, en el que se estima una inflación del 55 %.

“Queremos llevar una situación de mayor tranquilidad a la economía argentina, de modo tal que no haya situaciones de urgencia que resolver”, concluyó el ministro.

Esta subida se enmarca en la ley de Solidaridad Social y Reactivación Productiva, que el Congreso ratificó a finales de diciembre, y se une a otras medidas impulsadas por el Gobierno de Alberto Fernández orientadas a intentar frenar la caída en la actividad económica, como la doble indemnización por despidos que se decretó por un plazo de 180 días.

