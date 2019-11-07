Gloria Estefan: Es suficiente con Jennifer López y Shakira en el Super Bowl

Por EFE miércoles 6 de noviembre, 2019
Gloria Estefan

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- La cantante Gloria Estefan calificó de “increíble” la participación en febrero próximo de Jennifer López y Shakira en el espectáculo musical de medio tiempo del Super Bowl LIV, la final del torneo de fútbol americano en Estados Unidos, al señalar que no era necesaria su presencia.

“Esas mujeres van a encender el escenario, porque esas mujeres están calientes”, manifestó la cantante al canal Entertainment Tonight.

“¿Cuál sería la necesidad?”, preguntó la cubano-estadounidense al rechazar el ofrecimiento de su participación en la gran final de la NFL, que organiza por sexta vez la ciudad de Miami, al sur de Florida, donde reside con su esposo, el productor y músico cubano-estadounidense Emilio Estefan.

“Ya tienes dos cabezas de cartel increíbles”, manifestó la cantante según el canal. “Ellas son las perfectas”, agregó.

Shakira y la diva neoyorquina Jennifer López serán la atracción musical del medio tiempo del partido, que se celebrará en el estadio Hard Rock de Miami el próximo 2 de febrero.

La cantante, compositora y actriz cubano-estadounidense además se mostró satisfecha de haber tenido ese honor en dos ocasiones, en 1992 y 1999, en las ciudades de Minneapolis y Miami, respectivamente.

“Tuve la suerte de haberlo hecho dos veces”, manifestó la cantautora de 62 años.

La actuación del medio tiempo del Super Bowl es un acontecimiento mundial, que atrae tanta atención como el partido en sí y es considerado uno de los mayores eventos televisivos del planeta, con 98,9 millones de televidentes nada más en Estados Unidos.

López y Shakira serán las primeras artistas en actuar en el evento desde que la liga se asoció con Roc Nation, la compañía de entretenimiento fundada por el rapero, empresario y activista Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

Entertainment Tonight informó de que Jay Z llamó a Emilio Estefan para decirle que estaría en Miami para el Super Bowl y ver si Gloria quería actuar.

“Gloria dijo: No voy al Super Bowl. ¡No quiero hacerlo!”, señaló Emilio.

“Vamos. ¿Esas cosas de alto estrés? Eso es algo de mucho estrés. Las he hecho. He hecho dos”, respondió Gloria.

“Estoy realmente emocionada por Shakira y J-Lo que van a estar encendiendo el escenario, porque esas mujeres están calientes”, agregó Gloria.

