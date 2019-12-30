Ghosn llega a Beirut a bordo de avión privado, según un periódico libanés

Por EFE lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019
Carlos Ghosn, expresidente de Nissan Motor

EL NUEVO DIARIO, El Cairo.- El expresidente de Nissan Motor, Carlos Ghosn, llegó la noche del lunes al aeropuerto de Beirut, procedente de Turquía a bordo de un avión privado, según desveló el periódico libanés Al Yumhuriya de forma exclusiva.

El rotativo en su versión digital no ofreció más detalles sobre la llegada de Ghosn a la capital del Líbano y afirmó desconocer la situación legal en la que se encuentra el exdirectivo de nacionalidad brasileña, francesa y libanesa.

Mientras, las autoridades japonesas intentan confirmar las informaciones de la posible fuga del exdirectivo, según la cadena pública NHK que citó fuentes anónimas de la Fiscalía del archipiélago.

Ghons se encontraba en arresto domiciliario en Japón, donde se enfrenta a cuatro causas judiciales y se espera que el juicio contra él comience el próximo mes de abril.

El acusado fue detenido en Tokio el 19 de noviembre de 2018 por presuntas irregularidades financieras durante su gestión al frente de Nissan y siempre ha defendido su inocencia.

