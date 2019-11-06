Galán solicita a la SCJ anular el juicio en su contra por caso Odebrecht

Por EFE martes 5 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Suprema Corte de Justicia (SCJ) conoció este martes los incidentes y las argumentaciones de la defensa técnica del senador Tommy Galán, quien objetó las decisiones judiciales que lo enviaron a juicio en esa jurisdicción privilegiada por el caso de Odebrecht.

De acuerdo a una información suministrada por el Poder Judicial, la barra de abogados de Galán defendió las actuaciones del legislador frente a las acusaciones del Ministerio Público en el caso por supuesto soborno y solicitó al pleno de la SCJ declarar la nulidad absoluta de la resolución del Juzgado de Instrucción Especial que envió el caso a juicio de fondo.

La defensa del legislador señaló que para que su cliente fuera sometido al proceso, se requería que el Senado lo despojara de su inmunidad parlamentaria, lo que no ocurrió, pues la solicitud del Ministerio Público fue rechazada. Esto, según los abogados, impide que el congresista sea perseguido, acusado y juzgado.

Al iniciar su intervención, el jurista José Ricardo Taveras se refirió a la excepción de inconstitucionalidad presentada por la defensa técnica del exministro de Obras Públicas y uno de los acusados, Víctor Díaz Rúa, adhiriéndose a las conclusiones de sus abogados, por entender que fue incorrecto el procedimiento agotado por la Suprema Corte de Justicia para conocer de las recusaciones.

La defensa técnica del senador Galán, acogiéndose a la oportunidad otorgada por el pleno de la Suprema Corte de Justicia, de presentar en este momento cualquier solicitud, anunció que solicitaría la nulidad del auto de apertura a juicio por la presunta violación de los artículos 85 y 86 de la Constitución, la nulidad de las delaciones premiadas y la competencia formal de la Suprema Corte de Justicia.

La audiencia continúa este miércoles a las 3.00 de la tarde, cuando se espera que concluya la defensa técnica del senador con su único incidente pendiente, para dar paso al último de los seis encartados, Conrado Pittaluga Arzeno, en cumplimiento al programa establecido por el pleno de la SCJ.

