Fuerzas Armadas de Bolivia inician plan de resguardo de servicios públicos

Por EFE lunes 11 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- Las Fuerzas Armadas de Bolivia anunciaron este lunes un plan para “resguardar” los servicios públicos del país, ante posibles contingencias a causa de la crisis con la renuncia del presidente Evo Morales.

En un comunicado, las fuerzas militares indicaron que “ante la escalada de violencia y los hechos vandálicos” decidieron aplicar el plan “Sebastián Pagador” para precautelar los “servicios esenciales” como los de agua, luz y provisión de combustibles.

La disposición se produce un día después de que se registraran disturbios en algunos barrios de La Paz y la vecina ciudad de El Alto, entre seguidores de Morales que causaron daños en negocios y entidades públicas.

Parte de esos hechos derivaron en denuncias de cortes del servicio eléctrico y del suministro de agua potable, por vecinos de los barrios afectados.

Las Fuerzas Armadas señalaron que su acción está además orientada a “garantizar” el funcionamiento, la paz y estabilidad de las distintas actividades del país.

Por su parte, la Policía Boliviana analiza la designación de un nuevo comandante general, tras la renuncia de Yuri Calderón, para retomar a plenitud sus actividades, que se interrumpieron por el repliegue y posterior motín que se inició el pasado viernes.

La violencia recrudeció en Bolivia el domingo tras conocerse el informe preliminar de la misión electoral de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) en el país que ha identificado falencias importantes en las elecciones generales del pasado 20 de octubre.

Ese suceso empujó a Morales a dimitir a su cargo, aunque antes había convocado a nuevas elecciones e hizo el anuncio de remover de sus puestos a los vocales electorales señalados por fraude por los sectores de la población movilizada.

Los hechos de violencia también afectaron a autoridades locales, dirigentes y líderes del partido oficialista, el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).

