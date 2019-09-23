Francia quiere buscar en la ONU una respuesta política a la tensión en Golfo

Por EFE domingo 22 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Naciones Unidas.- Francia cree que la Asamblea General de la ONU debe servir para dar una respuesta política a la crisis en el golfo Pérsico tras los ataques contra Arabia Saudí, un acontecimiento que supone un “giro” en la situación, según dijo este domingo el ministro de Exteriores francés, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

En una conferencia de prensa, Le Drian explicó que París sigue analizando quién estuvo detrás de esos ataques, pero reiteró que su Gobierno considera que la reivindicación hecha por los rebeldes hutíes de Yemen es “poco creíble”.

Esos ataques contra refinerías saudíes han disparado aún más la tensión entre Estados Unidos e Irán, a quien Washington responsabiliza de la acción y a quien ha castigado con nuevas sanciones, que se suman a las ya vigentes tras la salida estadounidense del pacto nuclear con Teherán.

Francia, por su parte, ha tratado durante los últimos meses de mediar entre las dos partes, con su presidente, Emmanuel Macron, tratando de impulsar una reunión entre el presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, y el de Irán, Hasan Rohaní, que ahora mismo está prácticamente descartada.

Según Le Drian, los ataques contra el petróleo saudí han supuesto un “giro” en la situación, por su “amplitud” y por sus “consecuencias”, pero Francia va a seguir buscando diálogo.

“En este contexto muy grave, la Asamblea General de la ONU debe ser la ocasión de poner actos políticos en respuesta a esta situación de crisis”, apuntó el jefe de la diplomacia francesa.

Le Drian defendió que deben buscarse los “parámetros de una desescalada”, con una “respuesta política firme” a los ataques y con un diálogo más amplio sobre la seguridad regional.

En ese sentido, insistió en que los objetivos franceses para la región son claros: asegurar que Irán no se haga con armas nucleares y, al mismo tiempo, preservar la paz y la estabilidad en la zona.

Para ello, París apuesta por preservar el acuerdo nuclear, una cuestión que Macron y Le Drian abordarán esta semana en varias reuniones, entre otros con Alemania y el Reino Unido, las otras dos potencias europeas que negociaron el pacto de 2015.

