Francia, Alemania y Reino Unido culpan a Irán de ataque a refinerías saudíes

Por EFE lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Naciones Unidas.- Francia, Alemania y Reino Unido responsabilizaron este lunes a Irán del ataque el pasado 14 de septiembre contra dos de las principales refinerías de Arabia Saudí y mostraron su apoyo a las investigaciones en marcha para conocer los detalles de estas agresiones.

“Está claro para nosotros la responsabilidad de Irán por este ataque. No hay otra explicación plausible. Apoyamos las investigaciones en marcha para establecer más detalles”, dijeron el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, y el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson en un comunicado conjunto.

El ataque fue reivindicado por los rebeldes hutíes del Yemen, respaldados por Irán, mientras que Tenerán ha negado cualquier responsabilidad.

