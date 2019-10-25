Francia abre la puerta a la legalización del cannabis para uso terapéutico

Por EFE viernes 25 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, París.- La Asamblea Nacional francesa votó este viernes a favor de experimentar durante dos años con el uso terapéutico del cannabis a partir del verano de 2020, una de las medidas incluidas en el presupuesto de la Seguridad Social en 2020.

La enmienda fue propuesta por el diputado de La República en Marcha (LaREM), partido del presidente Emmanuel Macron, Olivier Véran, quien aseguró que el experimento se realizará dentro de un marco “científico, seguro y evaluado”.

“Porque los enfermos sin alternativa lo necesitan, porque Francia es uno de los últimos países de la Unión Europea que no lo ha autorizado, inmensamente orgulloso de ver mi enmienda a favor de la experimentación médica del cannabis adoptada por la Asamblea Nacional”, se felicitó Véran en Twitter.

La propuesta de Véran, una prueba durante dos años en unos 3.000 pacientes voluntarios afectados por enfermedades sin cura, es que tras el periodo de experimentación un informe se pronuncie sobre la pertinencia de una posible aplicación generalizada.

La enmienda, que fue ya aprobada por una amplia mayoría en la comisión de trabajo de la Asamblea, sigue además a un primer informe positivo presentado en julio por la Agencia Nacional de Seguridad de Medicamentos (ANSM).

Los médicos podrían así prescribir el uso de cannabis en infusiones, aceites o flores secas con el objetivo además de evitar el fenómeno de automedicación detectado en los últimos años en pacientes que recibían cuidados paliativos.

“¡Muy buena noticia! Aplaudimos el voto unánime de la Asamblea Nacional. Todavía queda trabajo por hacer para construir un programa médico generalizado, pero esta eta es positiva”, escribió en Twitter el Colectivo ACT, a favor del Cannabis de Uso Terapéutico.

En la emisora “France Bleu”, uno de los miembros del comité científico de la ANSM, Bernard Rambaud, consideró que “ya era hora” porque Francia “tiene un retraso de más de diez años” en este campo en comparación con sus socios europeos, como Austria, Finlandia o Italia.

