FMI dice que guerra comercial empieza a ralentizar dinamismo económico global

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) alertó este jueves de que la guerra comercial entre Estados Unidos y China ha pasado de ser una amenaza a “ralentizar” el dinamismo de la economía global, que evoluciona a un ritmo “relativamente lento”.

“En el pasado dijimos que las tensiones comerciales constituían una amenaza; lo que decimos ahora es que no son solo una amenaza, sino que están comenzando a ralentizar el dinamismo de la economía mundial”, señaló el portavoz del FMI, Gerry Rice, en una rueda de prensa en la sede del Fondo en Washington.

En sus últimas estimaciones sobre el posible impacto de los aranceles impuestos mutuamente entre EE.UU. y China, el FMI calculó que la guerra comercial podría reducir el PIB mundial en un 0,8 % en 2020 y ocasionar pérdidas adicionales en los siguientes años.

Preguntado sobre la evolución de la economía, Rice reconoció que el ritmo de la actividad mundial “sigue siendo relativamente lento”, provocado principalmente por el incremento de tensiones comerciales y geopolíticas que “han resultado en un aumento de la incertidumbre”.

“Eso tiene repercusiones negativas en el ámbito de los negocios y en el comercio mundial”, explicó.

El FMI dará a conocer sus nuevas proyecciones de las economías en su próxima Asamblea Anual junto con el Banco Mundial (BM), que se celebrará del 12 al 14 de octubre en Washington.

En su último informe de Perspectivas Económicas Globales presentado en julio en Santiago de Chile, el FMI redujo también en una décima sus previsiones de crecimiento global para el 2019, hasta el 3,2 %, debido a las tensiones internacionales y, más concretamente, a la guerra comercial entre China y EE.UU.

El pasado 1 de septiembre, Estados Unidos cumplió con su prometida subida de gravámenes a las importaciones chinas e impuso un arancel del 15 %, cinco puntos porcentuales más de lo que había anunciado en un principio, a importaciones chinas por valor de 112.000 millones de dólares.

Estos aranceles afectan a bienes chinos como ropa, calzado y material escolar, pero también a alimentos como la leche condensada, quesos, verduras y fruta, o artilugios como máquinas de coser.

Ese mismo día, China puso en marcha los aranceles de entre el 5 y el 10 % a productos estadounidenses valorados en 75.000 millones de dólares, en respuesta al golpe de Washington.

La pasada madrugada, ambos países anunciaron un retraso en la imposición de los próximos aranceles ya anunciados, lo que parece un intento de enfriar la tensión ante su cita negociadora de principios de octubre.

Las tensiones comerciales entre las dos mayores economías mundiales, desatadas tras la llegada de Trump a la Casa Blanca en 2017, van más allá de las relaciones bilaterales y tienen profundas consecuencias globales.

