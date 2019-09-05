Fiscalía del DN informa recibió 4.502 denuncias sobre violencia de género en 2018

Por EFE jueves 5 de septiembre, 2019
La fiscal titular del Distrito Nacional, Rosalba Ramos, durante un encuentro sostenido con la prensa.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La fiscal del Distrito Nacional, Rosalba Ramos, reveló este jueves que en el último año su oficina ha recibido 4.502 denuncias de violencia de género, intrafamiliar y de delitos sexuales.

La magistrada precisó que un 39 % de esas denuncias corresponden a casos de violencia de género, un 52 por ciento a violencia intrafamiliar y un 9 % a delitos de tipo sexual.

En ese sentido, afirmó que la Fiscalía del Distrito Nacional ejecuta un programa de charlas en distintos sectores de la capital, para instruir a las víctimas y a la comunidad sobre cómo identificar el círculo de la violencia y las señales de alerta que deben motivarlas a hacer la denuncia correspondiente.

Ramos explicó, a través de un documento de prensa, el grado de sus ejecutorias tras un año en el cargo, asegurando que ha fortalecido las acciones para contrarrestar los hechos delictivos en los distintos sectores del Distrito Nacional, principalmente el combate al tráfico de drogas, los juegos de azar y la violencia de género.

Destacó la labor desarrollada en el “Caso Tremols”, resaltando la realización de varios allanamientos simultáneos en establecimientos del Grupo Tremols Payero por violación al Código Tributario y una “evasión fiscal de más de 4.000 millones de pesos aproximadamente”.

También se refirió al expediente de la Corporación de Crédito Oriental, cuyos ejecutivos fueron traducidos a la Justicia por incurrir en estafa contra decenas de ciudadanos de Santo Domingo Este y del Distrito Nacional, por un monto de 1.600 millones de pesos”.

En torno al flagelo de las drogas, dijo que la Fiscalía del Distrito estableció una alianza estratégica con la Dirección Nacional de Control de Drogas (DNCD), consistente en la realización de jornadas preventivas con grupos de jóvenes de sectores vulnerables y acciones continuas para fortalecer e implementar nuevos mecanismos de prevención, persecución y reducción del tráfico, distribución y consumo de sustancias prohibidas por ley.

Resaltó, asimismo, que el Ministerio Público de la capital trabaja “activamente” en el combate del lavado de activos y los delitos de alta tecnología, así como en el desarrollo de estrategias para la persecución de quienes incurren en los delitos de falsificación de documentos para solicitud de visados en distintas embajadas.

Detalló que en este primer año de gestión también realizaron allanamientos en distintos comercios de sectores de la capital contra las máquinas tragamonedas, procediendo a la incautación de esos aparatos en lugares no autorizados por ley.

