Fiscales de la Lava Jato piden que Lula cumpla condena en régimen semiabierto

Por EFE viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019
El expresidente brasileño Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- Los fiscales de la operación anticorrupción Lava Jato pidieron este viernes a la Justicia que el expresidente brasileño Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, quien cumple una condena por corrupción en la ciudad de Curitiba (sur), pase al régimen semiabierto, que le permitiría trabajar fuera de la cárcel.

El pedido del Ministerio Público señaló que el “cumplimiento de la pena privativa de libertad tiene como propósito su ejecución de forma progresiva”, con la “paulatina reinserción del preso a la convivencia social” y Lula tiene derecho por buen comportamiento y haber cumplido ya un sexto de la pena.

El pedido ocurre pocos días después de que el propio Lula desistió del beneficio de ir al régimen semiabierto y optase por un pedido de restablecimiento pleno de su libertad.

El abogado de Lula, Cristiano Zanin, señaló que el lunes se reunirá con su defendido afirma que y su posición al respecto “orientará la manifestación en el proceso”.

“Pero cualquiera sea la posición de Lula sobre a progresión (de pena, eso jamás podrá perjudicar el juicio de la suspensión del exjuez Sergio Moro (actual ministro de Juticia y quien condenó a Lula en primera instancia) por parte del Supremo tribunal Federal (STF)”, aseveró Zanin.

De acuerdo con el jurista, el Ministerio Público pretende con el régimen semiabierto que Moro no sea juzgado por el Supremo, como requiere la defensa de Lula al considerar que el exjuez no fue imparcial en su veredicto y, por eso, “todo el proceso debe ser anulado, con el restablecimiento de la libertad plena de él”.

Lula cumple actualmente una pena de ocho años y diez meses de prisión, ratificada en tres instancias diferentes, por los delitos de corrupción pasiva y blanqueo de capitales, tras haber sido hallado culpable de recibir un apartamento en el balneario paulista de Guarujá a cambio de favores políticos a la constructora OAS.

Sobre Lula ya pesa otra condena a otros doce años y once meses de cárcel en un caso muy similar, con una finca en Atibaia (interior del estado de Sao Paulo), que supuestamente fue entregada como coima, pero la sentencia fue dictada hasta ahora en primera instancia y aún no confirmada en la segunda.

El exgobernante tiene otros procesos abiertos en la Justicia por igualmente asuntos de corrupción y siempre ha declarado su inocencia y que es víctima de una “persecución judicial” que busca evitar su regreso al poder.

El exjefe de Estado, además, podría beneficiarse, de reflejo, con una decisión de la corte suprema que anuló esta semana una condena de la Lava Jato por irregularidades procesales en la defensa del reo y que se asemejan a lo que ocurrió con Lula.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar