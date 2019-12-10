Finlandia tendrá la primera ministra más joven del mundo

Por EFE martes 10 de diciembre, 2019
Sanna Marin

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Helsinki.- El Eduskunta (Parlamento finlandés) refrendó hoy el nombramiento de la socialdemócrata de 34 años Sanna Marin como nueva primera ministra del país nórdico, lo que la convierte en la persona más joven en activo en ocupar una jefatura de gobierno en el mundo.

Marin, quien lidera una coalición de centro-izquierda compuesta por cinco partidos, recibió 99 votos a favor y 70 en contra, por lo que será investida esta tarde junto a los 18 ministros de su nuevo Ejecutivo por el presidente finlandés, Sauli Niinistö.

El nuevo gabinete está formado por las mismas fuerzas del Gobierno anterior -el Partido Socialdemócrata (SDP), el liberal Partido de Centro, los Verdes, la Alianza de Izquierdas y el minoritario Partido Popular Sueco (SFP)-, aunque con varios cambios en la lista de ministros.

