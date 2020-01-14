Filipinas mantiene la alerta por el volcán Taal que ya ha desplazado a 30.000

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Manila.- Las autoridades de Filipinas mantienen la alerta por una posible erupción explosiva en el volcán Taal, que siguió escupiendo lava y columnas de humo durante la noche y ya ha forzado la evacuación de más de 30.000 personas.

Durante las últimas 24 horas el volcán ha estado en erupción constante, lo que ha generado fuentes de lava de 500 metros de altura y columnas de humo de 2 kilómetros, indicó el Instituto de Vulcanología y Sismología de Filipinas (Phivolcs), en su último boletín.

La agencia, que el domingo elevó la alerta al nivel 4 de una escala de 5, añadió que el volcán ha provocado 212 terremotos, 81 de ellos de intensidad suficiente para ser percibidos, y que la ceniza emitida ha cubierto varios municipios de los alrededores.

El nivel de alerta 4 implica que la expulsión de lava y que la erupción peligrosa es inminente y que hay riesgo de tsunami volcánico, ya que el Taal -uno de los volcanes más pequeños del mundo- se ubica dentro de un lago.

Phivolcs pidió a los vecinos que se abstengan de entrar dentro de la zona de peligro de 14 kilómetros alrededor del Taal, cuya continua actividad ha aumentado el número de desplazados hasta las 30.423 personas, según dijo la agencia para la gestión de desastres, NDRRMC, en su último boletín.

En Manila, situada a unos 60 kilómetros al norte del volcán, se recuperó buena parte de la normalidad, si bien las escuelas permanecen cerradas y varios vuelos tuvieron que ser cancelados en el aeropuerto de Manila, que aun no ha recuperado la plena operatividad tras el cierre del domingo.

El volcán, que ha entrado en erupción 33 veces desde 1572, causó unos 1.300 muertos en una erupción en 1911 y 200 en 1965.

El Taal es una isla dentro del lago del mismo nombre, situado dentro de una caldera formada por una anterior erupción y forma parte de una cadena volcánica que se extiende por la región occidental de la isla de Luzón.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar