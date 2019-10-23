Festival de Cine Europeo estrenará en Perú 127 películas de 19 países

Por EFE miércoles 23 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Lima.- La 31º edición del Festival de Cine Europeo exhibirá del 5 al 21 de noviembre 127 películas de 19 países en 7 ciudades de Perú, informaron este miércoles sus organizadores.

El festival, que es organizado por embajadas de los países miembros de la Unión Europea, la Delegación de la UE y la Filmoteca de la Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú (PUCP), se desarrollará en Lima, Arequipa, Cusco, Chiclayo, Piura, Puno, Tacna y Trujillo.

Los organizadores informaron que la selección de las 127 películas recientes y nunca estrenadas en Perú ha tomado con prioridad temas de relevancia actual como la igualdad de género, el calentamiento global, la migración y los derechos humanos, entre otros.

Además, tendrá como país principal a Finlandia, por lo que la edición rendirá homenaje a los reconocidos hermanos Kaurismäki, embajadores del cine nórdico y traerá como invitada a Mimosa Willamo, protagonista de ‘Aurora’, película finesa que inaugurará el festival.

También formarán parte del festival los internacionales Jan Hrebejk, reconocido director checo de la película ‘La Rosa de Kawasaki’; Mary Jimenez y Bénédicte Lienard, directoras de la película ‘Con el nombre de Tanya’, de coproducción belga-peruana, entre otros destacados cineastas.

“Con esta edición también queremos aportar a la creación cinematográfica peruana. Por ello, con el grupo de los institutos culturales europeos en Perú, hemos creado Cine Labs, dirigido a creadores para que cuestionen las formas tradicionales de realización y busquen experimentar nuevas propuestas híbridas”, apuntó Diego Mellado, embajador de la Unión Europea en Perú.

Los organizadores subrayaron que la mayoría de salas de exhibición tendrán acceso libre, así como también las diversas actividades de formación que se ofrecerán en el marco del festival.

El compromiso de formación de públicos del Festival tendrá en esta edición un momento importante, debido al lanzamiento del Premio del Público, que será otorgado a los filmes mejor valorados por los espectadores a través de la web www.festivaldecineeuropeo.pe.

Anuncios