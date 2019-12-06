Fernández tendrá dos ministros en área económica en su Gobierno en Argentina

Por EFE viernes 6 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- El presidente electo de Argentina, Alberto Fernández, anunció este viernes que el área económica de su Gobierno estará dirigida por Martín Guzmán y Matías Kulfas como ministros de Economía y Desarrollo Productivo, respectivamente, a cuatro días de asumir la Jefatura de Estado.

El líder peronista desveló en un acto ante la prensa en sus oficinas de Buenos Aires la composición de su gabinete.

En medio de la expectación, en los últimos días ya se habían confirmado los nombres del canciller, que será el diputado y exgobernador bonaerense Felipe Solá; el titular de Defensa, Agustín Rossi; y el de Salud, Ginés González García, pero quedaba saber quién tomará el rumbo de la economía, en un momento de incertidumbre por la recesión iniciada en 2018, que conllevará iniciar negociaciones para el pago de la alta deuda pública.

Sobre Guzmán, académico de 37 años, experto en temas de deuda soberana y colaborador del Premio Nobel de Economía 2001 Joseph Stiglitz, Fernández destacó que lo conoce de hace tiempo y deposita “una enorme confianza en él”.

“Un hombre joven muy preparado que conoce muy bien el conflicto de la deuda y el conflicto macroeconómico que tiene Argentina. Ya llevamos varias semanas trabajando juntos en esos problemas” para “sacar al país de la postración en la que está”.

También destacó su trayectoria como investigador y profesor de la Universidad de Columbia, en Nueva York.

“Alguien a quien en los últimos tiempos he consultado mucho por los problemas que Argentina tiene en materia de deuda. Es una gran alegría que Martín haya aceptado el desafío de dejar Nueva York y volver a Buenos Aires para hacerse cargo del Ministerio de Economía y de las cuestiones macroeconómicas de Argentina”, destacó.

Respecto a Kulfas, de 47 años, recordó que es uno de los integrantes del Grupo Callao, conformado a inicios de 2018 como espacio de pensamiento en torno a Alberto Fernández.

Del nuevo titular de Desarrollo Productivo afirmó que como otros integrantes de su gabinete tiene la idea de que lo que Argentina necesita es “desarrollarse y salir del mundo de la especulación financiera”

El presidente electo desveló también el nombre de quien se encargará de presidir el Banco Central, que será el economista Miguel Ángel Pesce, de 57 años.

Anuncios