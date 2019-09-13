Felicity Huffman, condenada a dos semanas de cárcel por red de sobornos



Huffman, que se declaró culpable, deberá también pagar una multa de 30.000 dólares, cumplir 250 horas de servicios comunitarios y pasar un año en libertad supervisada una vez que salga de la prisión.

“Asumo absolutamente la responsabilidad de mis acciones. Mereceré cualquier castigo que usted me imponga”, dijo una consternada Huffman antes de escuchar la sentencia de una juez en Boston (Massachusetts).

La intérprete, de 56 años, no pudo aguantar las lágrimas mientras se disculpaba por haber pagado 15.000 dólares a una organización benéfica falsa para que alterara los resultados del examen de admisión a la universidad de su hija Sophia.

“Lo siento profundamente por los estudiantes, los padres y las universidades que han resultado impactadas por mis acciones. Me disculpo con mis hijas Sophia y Georgia, y con mi marido Will (el actor William H. Macy). Los he traicionado”, afirmó.

Huffman lamentó no haber seguido su instinto de “dar la vuelta” cuando llevó en auto a su hija a que hiciera el examen que después se manipularía, y recordó el momento en que la adolescente se enteró de lo que ella había hecho.

“(Sophia) me dijo: ‘Ya no sé quién eres, mamá’. Y me preguntó: ‘¿Por qué no creíste en mí? ¿Por qué no creíste que podía hacerlo yo sola?’ Solo puedo decir que lo siento mucho. Estaba asustada, fui estúpida, y me equivoqué tanto… Estoy profundamente avergonzada”, agregó.

La fiscalía había pedido para ella un mes de cárcel y la defensa abogaba por librarla de la prisión, por lo que la decisión de la juez Indira Talwani supone un punto medio entre ambas posturas.

“Tratar de ser una buena madre no justifica” las acciones de Huffman, que “no fueron impulsivas”, dijo la magistrada al anunciar la sentencia.

Huffman es la primera persona en ser condenada por su papel en la millonaria red de sobornos universitarios por parte de familias adineradas que destapó el pasado marzo el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos y que afecta a 51 personas.

La condena impuesta por Talwani es un indicio de que la juez está de acuerdo con la postura de la fiscalía de que los participantes en la red de sobornos merecen condenas de cárcel, lo que puede tener implicaciones para el resto de acusados.

Entre ellos se encuentra la actriz Lori Loughlin, conocida por su papel en la serie “Full House” y que, al contrario que Huffman, se ha declarado no culpable.

Loughlin y su marido presuntamente aceptaron pagar sobornos de 500.000 dólares a cambio de que sus dos hijas fueran aceptadas en el equipo de remo de la Universidad del Sur de California, a pesar de que no practicaban ese deporte, para así facilitar su admisión.

La red de sobornos atrajo un total de 25 millones de dólares, y los fiscales la consideran la mayor estafa de admisión universitaria descubierta en la historia de Estados Unidos.