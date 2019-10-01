Federer y Zverev jugarán en México ante más de 41.000 aficionados

Por El Nuevo Diario martes 1 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El suizo Roger Federer, campeón de 20 torneos Grand Slam, y el alemán Alexander Zverev, sexto de la clasificación de la ATP, jugarán ante más de 41.000 aficionados el 23 de noviembre en la plaza de toros de la capital de México.

Raúl Zurutuza, director de Mextenis, anunció este martes en una rueda de prensa que el partido transcurrirá en cancha dura y estará precedido por un encuentro de dobles entre los hermanos estadounidenses Mike y Bob Bryan contra los mexicanos Santiago González y Miguel Reyes.

“Es un enorme gusto poder confirmar la noticia que tanto medios como aficionados estaban esperando: Roger Federer vendrá a la Ciudad de México. Es un proyecto que nos propusimos hace mucho tiempo y hoy nos sentimos orgullosos de decir que Mextenis logró concretar este magno evento”, señaló.

Por tener compromisos con el torneo de Dubai, que coincide en fecha con el Abierto de Tenis de Acapulco, torneo 500 de la ATP, Federer no ha jugado en México, donde sí han estado el español Rafael Nadal y el serbio Novak Djokovic, quienes forman junto al suizo el trío de los grandes jugadores del presente siglo.

Federer estará solo un día en la Ciudad de México, pero se ha tomado en serio el duelo ante Zverev y pidió disponer de una hora para pelotear, una muestra de su interés en ganar el encuentro pactado a tres sets.

Federer también muestra los mejores números del circuito de la ATP, con 102 títulos, 20 de ellos en Grand Slam, 20 en Masters 100, 23 en ATP 500, 25 en ATP 250, además de seis cetros en el torneo de maestros.

“Zverev, con quien tenemos una gran relación debido a sus participaciones en Acapulco, es la mejor opción para enfrentarse ante Roger Federer en este partido, ya que se enfrentará la experiencia contra la juventud “, señaló José Antonio Fernández, CCO de Mextenis.

Federer tendrá exhibiciones también en Argentina, Chile, Colombia y Ecuador.

Las entradas para el partido se pusieron a la venta hoy con precios entre 9.500 pesos (unos 475 dólares) y 450 pesos (unos 23 dólares.

