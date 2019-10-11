Federer se desespera y queda fuera de Shanghái tras perder contra Zverev

Por EFE viernes 11 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Shanghái (China).- El número tres del tenis mundial, el suizo Roger Federer, fue eliminado este viernes en los cuartos de final del Masters 1000 de Shanghái por Alexander Zverev (6-3, 7-6(7), 6-3) tras un tenso partido en el que fue penalizado por el juez de silla.

El tenista suizo, dos veces campeón en Shanghái y uno de los favoritos para llevarse el torneo, no tuvo su mejor día y llegó a recibir una penalización de un punto por lanzar pelotas a las gradas en dos ocasiones, como muestra de su desesperación y su enfado.

El alemán, sexto en el ránking de la ATP, dio muestras de su mejor tenis desde el principio, aunque en los puntos clave también le pudieron los nervios y cometió errores que prolongaron el encuentro hasta los tres sets y hasta las dos horas.

Así, aunque se adjudicó sin problemas el primer parcial, en el segundo set desperdició dos bolas de partido que llevaron al desempate, que logró ganar el número tres del mundo.

Federer comenzó desconcertado el último parcial y perdió el servicio. Tras varias discusiones con el juez de silla, el jugador fue penalizado con una pérdida de punto por lanzar pelotas contra la grada. Finalmente, el alemán logró ganar el parcial y el partido.

La eliminación de Federer llegó apenas unas horas después de que el otro favorito para levantar el torneo, el serbio Novak Djokovic, número uno del tenis mundial, perdiera también en cuartos contra el griego Stefanos Tsitsipas (7).

Zverev se enfrentará este sábado en semifinales con el ganador del partido entre el italiano Mario Berrettini (13) y el austríaco Dominic Thiem (5), que se disputará esta noche.

Esta ha sido la séptima vez que ambos tenistas se han enfrentado con cuatro victorias para el alemán y tres para el suizo.

La vez anterior que jugaron fue en semifinales de las finales ATP y el joven tenista de 22 años logró adjudicarse la victoria y proclamarse luego campeón.

Cuando llegó a Shanghái, Federer tenía la misión de resarcirse de su actuación del año pasado, cuando fue eliminado en semifinales por el croata Borna Coric, pero sin embargo se marcha sin alcanzar ese resultado.

