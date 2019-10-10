Federer gana al belga Goffin y pasa a cuartos en Shanghái

Por EFE jueves 10 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Shanghái (China).- El número tres del tenis mundial, el suizo Roger Federer, se clasificó este jueves para los cuartos de final del Masters 1000 de Shanghái tras ganar, con esfuerzo, al belga David Goffin por 7-6 (7) y 6-4.


Federer se enfrentará con el ganador del encuentro entre el alemán Alexander Zverev (sexto del mundo) y el ruso Andrey Rublev (33).

El suizo necesitó casi dos horas para vencer al número 14 del mundo en un intenso partido con un primer set que se decidió en el desempate, después de que Federer dejara escapar una bola de set y perdiera después su servicio, tras una dura caída sin aparentes consecuencias.

Federer se recuperó, rompió el servicio y forzó un desempate que acabó ganando. Tras esto, dominó el segundo set y una rotura de servicio le bastó para adjudicarse el parcial y el partido.

Esta era la undécima vez que ambos tenistas se enfrentaban, con diez victorias a favor del suizo. El belga solo logró vencer a Federer en las semifinales de la Copa de Campeones de Londres del año 2017.

El dos veces ganador de este torneo tiene la misión de resarcirse de su actuación del año pasado, cuando fue eliminado en semifinales por el croata Borna Coric. En la anterior ronda, en su debut en el torneo, Federer logró venció al español Albert Ramos.

Anuncios