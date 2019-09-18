FAO advierte de que la sequía ha venido “para quedarse” en la República Dominicana

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019
Representante de la FAO, Carmelo Gallardo

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El representante de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Agricultura y la Alimentación (FAO) en la República Dominicana, Carmelo Gallardo, advirtió hoy de que la sequía ha venido “para quedarse” en el país.

“La sequía, en mi opinión, ha venido para quedarse. Los períodos largos de sequía, por desgracia, forman parte de las consecuencias del cambio climático y tenemos que adaptarnos”, dijo Gallardo a periodistas antes de participar en la XXIX Reunión de la Comisión Regional de Estadísticas Agropecuarias y de Seguridad Alimentaria para América Latina y el Caribe de la FAO.

En ese sentido, opinó que es necesario complementar las acciones que desarrolla actualmente el Gobierno con iniciativas orientadas a la prevención y destacó la importancia de que, desde la cooperación, se defina “una batería de buenas prácticas para mantener una buena producción incluso en condiciones de sequía”.

Gallardo también afirmó que la República Dominicana está avanzando en el objetivo de la reducción del hambre en los últimos años.

Los datos existentes, apuntó, “corroboran una reducción prolongada en el tiempo de la pobreza rural y del hambre”, según el indicador de subalimentación de la FAO que expone que ha bajado del 24 % de 2014, al 9,5 % en 2019.

Esta reducción de más del 50 % en 15 años es “un logro de todos”, sin embargo “no hay que descuidarse porque en el momento en que nos llegue una crisis fuerte es fácil volver hacia atrás”, explicó.

Sin embargo, en el conjunto de América Latina y el Caribe, según explicó el representante de la FAO, incluso se puede hablar de “un repunte” en el índice de prevalencia de subalimentación, tras una larga trayectoria a la baja.

En estos últimos dos años ha habido un estancamiento, incluso un repunte, debido a pequeños aumentos en países del sur. Creíamos que era un gran avance ganado”, pero “nos hemos dado cuenta de que en cualquier momento de crisis económica es muy fácil volver hacia atrás”, apuntó.

El índice de prevalencia de subalimentación es la proporción de la población por debajo del nivel mínimo de consumo de energía alimentaria, es decir, el porcentaje de la población que está desnutrida o privada de alimentos.

Este indicador estaba alrededor del 15 % en el año 2004, y actualmente está en torno al 6 o el 7 %, afirmó el representante de la FAO, mientras que en el año 2015 la subalimentación afectaba a un 5,5 % de la población de América Latina y el Caribe.

En la reunión de hoy participan técnicos de estadística y de los ministerios de Agricultura de 25 países de América Latina y el Caribe con el objetivo de “equilibrar metodologías, armonizar datos e indicadores” para que luego “puedan ser analizados de manera compartida”, explicó Gallardo.

El objetivo del encuentro de la FAO, celebrado en Santo Domingo, es revisar el estado de las estadísticas alimentarias y agrícolas, además de asesorar a los países miembros sobre los nuevos avances tecnológicos y metodológicos para mejorar sus respectivos programas nacionales.

Al evento asistieron representantes de Antigua y Barbuda, Argentina, Barbados, Belice, Bolivia, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, El Salvador, Ecuador, Granada, Guyana, Haití, Jamaica, San Vicente y Granadinas, Nicaragua, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, República Dominicana, Santa Lucía y Surinam.

