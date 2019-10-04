Familiares y seguidores acuden en Miami a las honras fúnebres de José José

Por EFE viernes 4 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- Las exequias del cantante mexicano José José, fallecido en el sur de la Florida (EE.UU.) el pasado 28 de septiembre, comenzaron este viernes con carácter privado en una funeraria de Westchester, un barrio popular del centro de Miami.

Sarita y Marysol, hijas del cantante, entraron por la puerta trasera del recinto, mientras se espera que José Joel regrese de México en las próximas horas.

Hasta el lugar se acercaron además seguidores del “Príncipe de la canción” para rendirle un último homenaje.

El joven venezolano Luis Brito trajo una ofrenda floral en recuerdo al intérprete de “El triste”, un artista que, según dijo, lo marcó a lo largo de su vida.

“Queremos homenajear este artista con este tributo floral, es una manera de despedirlo porque fue un ser muy querido por el mundo, especialmente por los venezolanos”, apuntó.

El último adiós al artista mexicano había quedado empañado por la disputa familiar protagonizada por sus hijos. Los hermanos mayores habían perdido la comunicación con Sarita Sosa, quien se había hecho cargo de los cuidados del cantante en el último año y medio.

Después de un periplo por el hospital donde supuestamente había fallecido, dos funerarias y una comisaría, los tres limaron asperezas esta semana y llegaron a un acuerdo para organizar despedidas en Miami y Ciudad de México.

“Creo que todo esto que pasó no lo merecía él, un personaje que ha dado mucha alegría y ha tenido un récord muy grande”, apuntó Ángela Páez, otra vecina de Miami que se desplazó la funeraria para rendir tributo al mexicano.

Por deseo expreso de la familia, al velorio solo podían acceder aquellos que disponían de una invitación.

Aquejado de un cáncer de páncreas, José José llegó a Miami en 2018 para tratarse la dolencia y en el sur de Florida falleció a los 71 años de edad el pasado sábado.

José José nació en Ciudad de México en 1948 en el seno de una familia de músicos. Comenzó su carrera en la adolescencia tocando la guitarra y más adelante se unió a un trío de jazz y bossanova en el que se encargaba de cantar y tocar el bajo y contrabajo.

Pero fue su interpretación de la canción “El Triste” en el II Festival de la OTI en 1970 lo que propulsó su carrera hasta convertirse en un referente de la canción romántica.

