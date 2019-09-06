Familiares de “presos políticos” de Nicaragua pedirán firmas para liberación

Por EFE jueves 5 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Managua.- Los familiares de los “presos políticos” de Nicaragua anunciaron este jueves que recolectarán el mínimo de 5.000 firmas necesarias para introducir ante la Asamblea Nacional (Parlamento) una ley que ordene su liberación, en medio de la crisis sociopolítica local.

Según la Asociación de Familiares de Presos Políticos (AFPP), al menos 126 personas permanecen en las cárceles de Nicaragua, por expresar su rechazo al presidente Daniel Ortega.

Entre los “presos políticos” hay decenas que quedaron encerrados después de la excarcelación de “los emblemáticos” en junio pasado, y otros que fueron capturados en los últimos tres meses, según la AFPP.

De febrero a junio pasado el Gobierno liberó bajo condiciones a unos 620 “presos políticos”, la mayoría de ellos capturados en las protestas antigubernamentales de 2018, así como algunos periodistas independientes.

Entre los excarcelados estaban los llamados “emblemáticos”, como el dirigente campesino Medardo Mairena, la líder comerciante Irlanda Jerez, o el estudiante Edwin Carcache, con los cuales el Gobierno dio por cerrado el capítulo de los “presos políticos”, aunque otros continúan encarcelados.

El conglomerado de abogados Defensores del Pueblo anunció su apoyo a la AFPP, debido a que “las prácticas (violaciones a los derechos humanos) que se estaban empleando con los presos políticos emblemáticos y no emblemáticos persisten”, afirmó el jurista Julio Montenegro.

Entre esas prácticas citó el caso del “preso político” Edward Lacayo, quien ha dejado de consumir sus pastillas contra la diabetes porque supuestamente las recibe con olor a gasolina, y apenas come porque sus alimentos llegan con restos de animales, incluyendo la cabeza de un ratón.

La AFPP no espera que la Asamblea Nacional acepte discutir la propuesta de ley de liberación de los “presos políticos”, pero sí crear conciencia en la población de que ellos existen, según dijo la líder de la organización, Diana Lacayo.

Además de recolectar firmas, la AFPP anunció que realizará vigilias y campañas en redes sociales, además de marchas y “piquetes express” (protestas efímeras para evitar arrestos), entre otras actividades, hasta lograr la liberación de sus familiares.

La AFPP advirtió que el Gobierno está acusando a los opositores de cometer delitos comunes, para que no cuenten como “presos políticos”, sin embargo sostuvieron que en cada caso la organización realiza investigaciones profundas para saber el trasfondo del arresto, antes de pedir su libertad.

La Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH) sostiene que el Gobierno de Nicaragua ha cometido crímenes “de lesa humanidad” en el marco de la crisis, en la que afirma han muerto 328 personas, aunque organismos locales cuentan 595 y las autoridades reconocen 200.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar