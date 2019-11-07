Fallece un joven en la ola de violencia que vive Bolivia tras las elecciones

Por EFE miércoles 6 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- Un joven falleció en el hospital por las graves heridas que sufrió este miércoles en enfrentamientos en la región boliviana de Cochabamba, convirtiéndose en la tercera víctima mortal por la violencia en Bolivia desde las recientes elecciones.

Limbert Guzmán, de 20 años, había ingresado con muerte cerebral en un hospital de Cochabamba, en el centro del país, tras sufrir graves heridas en unos enfrentamientos entre partidarios y detractores del presidente del país, Evo Morales.

El parte médico indicó que el joven ingresó en el hospital Viedma con “traumatismo cráneo encefálico grave, fractura de base de cráneo y muerte cerebral”.

“Presentó un paro cardio respiratorio, que inmediatamente fue reanimado por más de 20 minutos y los esfuerzos fueron vanos falleciendo el paciente a horas 20:45”, hora local (01:45 GMT del jueves), señaló el informe.

La Defensoría del Pueblo de Bolivia, a través de Twitter, lamentó el fallecimiento “como consecuencia de los violentos enfrentamientos en el sector del puente Huayculi en la ciudad de Cochabamba”.

“Demandamos al Ministerio Público investigue y se sancione a los responsables de su muerte”, escribió la Defensoría en la red social.

El joven fallecido era uno de los 34 heridos en una ola de violencia desatada durante esta jornada en la región central de Cochabamba.

El comandante general de la Policía de Bolivia, Yuri Calderón, explicó a los medios en La Paz que la mayoría de los heridos lo fueron por contusiones de palos y piedras.

El jefe de la Policía afirmó que los heridos se produjeron en choques entre grupos de manifestantes en los que fueron utilizados explosivos.

La región de Cochabamba registró desde primera hora de la mañana hasta entrada la noche graves enfrentamientos entre partidarios y detractores del presidente Evo Morales.

Las protestas se suceden desde hace más de dos semanas en Bolivia después de que oposición y movimientos ciudadanos denunciaran fraude en el recuento de votos a favor del presidente tras los comicios del 20 de octubre.

El órgano electoral dio como vencedor para un cuarto mandato consecutivo a Evo Morales, pero la oposición y los comités cívicos del país no reconocen la victoria, exigen la renuncia del presidente y reclaman nuevas elecciones.

