Fallece Andrés Gimeno, campeón más veterano de Roland Garros

Por EFE miércoles 9 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, ESPAÑA.- El extenista español Andrés Gimeno ha fallecido este miércoles en un hospital de Barcelona a la edad de 82 años tras una larga enfermedad, han confirmado a EFE fuentes de la Federación Española de Tenis.

Gimeno ganó el torneo de Roland Garros en 1972, convirtiéndose en el hombre más veterano en conquistar este torneo, con 34 años y 10 meses. Además de este Grand Slam, logró otros cuatro títulos.

El tenista barcelonés se proclamó, además, campeón de dobles en Wimbledon en 1967 junto al estadounidense Pancho Gonzales. Dos años después disputó la final del Abierto de Australia. En 1972, año en el que ganó Roland Garros, también quedó finalista en dobles junto a José Luis Arilla.

Gimeno se retiró de las pistas en 1973 y es uno de los integrantes del Salón de la Fama del tenis desde 2009. Ese mismo año fue condecorado con la Medalla de Oro de la Real Orden del Mérito Deportivo, otorgada por el Consejo Superior de Deportes.

Anuncios