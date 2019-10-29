Fallece abogado y comunicador dominicano Miguel Melenciano

Por El Nuevo Diario martes 29 de octubre, 2019
NUEVA YORK.- Falleció la noche de este lunes el abogado y comunicador dominicano Miguel Melenciano, tras un prolongado quebranto de salud,
tenía 55 años y padecía de cáncer cerebral desde hacía varios meses.
Murió en el hospital Prebysterian Medican Center, del Alto Manhattan.

Melenciano era supervisor de la Junta Central Electoral en Estados Unidos y laboraba en varios programas de televisión de Nueva York.

Por Jhonny Trinidad

