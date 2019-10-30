Facebook gana un 27 % menos hasta septiembre pero sigue creciendo en usuarios

Por EFE miércoles 30 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Francisco (EE.UU.).- La red social Facebook, la más usada del mundo, anunció este miércoles unos beneficios de 11.136 millones de dólares entre enero y septiembre de 2019, lo que supone un 27 % menos que en el mismo período del año pasado, pese a seguir creciendo en usuarios a nivel mundial.

El principal elemento que empañó las cuentas de Facebook durante los últimos meses fueron las cuantiosas multas impuestas por los reguladores, ya que pese a la caída en beneficios la compañía ingresó más dinero que el año pasado.

Así, en los nueve primeros meses de 2019, la firma de Menlo Park (California, EE.UU.) facturó 49.615 millones de dólares, sustancialmente por encima de los 38.924 millones ingresados en ese mismo período durante 2018.

En paralelo, sus accionistas se embolsaron 3,87 dólares por título, frente a los 5,20 de los primeros tres trimestres del ejercicio pasado.

La compañía sigue creciendo en usuarios diarios activos y mensuales activos (es decir, aquellas personas que se conectan a la red social a diario o por lo menos una vez al mes, respectivamente), especialmente en regiones como África y el sureste asiático.

Según la propia empresa, 1.620 millones de personas se conectaron de media cada día a alguna de las aplicaciones propiedad de Facebook (WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger o la propia red social), y 2.450 millones lo hicieron por lo menos una vez al mes, lo que supone casi un tercio de la población mundial.

La publicidad sigue siendo la principal fuente de ingresos para Facebook, y, dentro de esta, el 94 % proviene de sus aplicaciones para dispositivos móviles.

“Hemos tenido un buen trimestre y nuestra comunidad y negocio siguen creciendo. Ahora estamos centrados en progresar en grandes asuntos sociales y en crear nuevas experiencias que mejoren las vidas de la gente en todo el mundo”, indicó el consejero delegado y cofundador de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, al presentar las cuentas.

Los resultados de la red social fueron bien recibidos en Wall Street, y sus acciones subían un 5,72 % hasta los 199,16 dólares por título en las operaciones electrónicas posteriores al cierre de los parqués neoyorquinos.

