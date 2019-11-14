Facebook desactiva entre abril y septiembre 3.200 millones de cuentas falsas

Por EFE miércoles 13 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Francisco.- La red social más usada del mundo, Facebook, informó este miércoles de que desactivó entre abril y septiembre de este año 3.200 millones de cuentas falsas, en su mayoría gestionadas por robots, a la vez que eliminó 11,4 millones de contenidos que incitaban al odio.

La empresa que dirige Mark Zuckerberg publicó hoy la cuarta edición de su informe sobre el cumplimiento de las normas comunitarias, en el que explica los avances llevados a cabo por la compañía en materia de lucha contra las cuentas y la información falsas, las actividades ilegales y los contenidos que considera no adecuados.

Los 3.200 millones de cuentas falsas desactivadas en el segundo y tercer trimestre del año suponen más del doble que las 1.554 cuentas desactivadas en el mismo período de 2018.

Además de los contenidos del llamado “discurso del odio”, también destacan los 18,5 millones de mensajes retirados por contener desnudez y explotación sexual infantil; los 4,5 millones relativos a suicidios o a autolesiones; y los 5,7 millones que buscaban acosar a otros usuarios.

Se trata de la primera vez que la empresa de Menlo Park (California, EE.UU.) incluye entre estas métricas los contenidos relativos a suicidios o autolesiones, y el vicepresidente de Facebook para Integridad, Guy Rosen, se felicitó de que el 96,1 % de ellos en el segundo trimestre del año y el 97,1 % en el tercero fueron detectados proactivamente por la compañía antes de que nadie los denunciase.

También por primera vez, Facebook facilitó datos de Instagram -de su propiedad-, en este caso relativos a desnudez infantil y explotación sexual infantil; bienes regulados – específicamente, venta ilegal de armas de fuego y drogas-; suicidio y autolesiones; y propaganda terrorista.

En Instagram, una plataforma en la que la media de edad de los usuarios es inferior a la de los de Facebook, los contenidos retirados por desnudez infantil y explotación sexual infantil fueron sensiblemente inferiores: 1,26 millones.

Los contenidos referentes al suicidio y autolesiones fueron 1,68 millones; los que incitaban al terrorismo, 240.000; y finalmente, los que anunciaban drogas y armas de fuego, 3 millones.

“La inversión que hemos hecho en inteligencia artificial en los últimos cinco años sigue siendo un factor clave para abordar estos problemas. De hecho, los recientes avances en esta tecnología han contribuido a detectar y eliminar el contenido que viola nuestras políticas”, apuntó Rosen al presentar el informe.

