Facebook cierra varias páginas favorables a Trump con origen en Ucrania

Por EFE martes 24 de septiembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Francisco (EE.UU.).- Facebook reveló este martes que cerró varias páginas de su plataforma que expresaban opiniones favorables al presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, desde una óptica estadounidense pero que sin embargo tenían su origen en Ucrania.

La red social más usada del mundo justificó el cierre con base en sus criterios de “spam” o publicidad agresiva y al de fingir la identidad, ya que “I Love America”, por ejemplo, una de las páginas cerradas y que contaba con 1,1 millones de seguidores, usaba repetidamente fórmulas como “nuestro país” y “nuestro ejército”.

“I Love America” compartía contenidos patrióticos estadounidenses que alababan, entre otras cosas, la bandera, el ejército, el derecho constitucional a poseer y portar armas, y las tradiciones de ese país, junto a noticias falsas y contenidos que habitualmente tienen gran acogida en las redes sociales como imágenes de cachorros de perro.

“I Love America” y el resto de páginas “no respetaban nuestras políticas contra ‘spam’ y cuentas falsas, y seguimos investigando otras posibles violaciones”, apuntó Facebook en un comunicado.

La página más popular de entre las cerradas, “I Love America”, está presuntamente gestionada por un equipo en Ucrania encabezado por el estratega de medios Andriy Zyuzikov, así como personas en Kazajistán y Francia.

Los contenidos compartidos por esta página también incluían varias imágenes y “memes” o viñetas humorísticas que ya circularon ampliamente durante la campaña electoral de 2016 en EE.UU. de la manos supuestamente de piratas informáticos rusos.

Este mismo martes, la oposición demócrata en el Congreso de EE.UU. anunció que abrirá una investigación de juicio político contra Trump por haber traicionado la seguridad nacional, tras la revelación de que bloqueó fondos de asistencia a Ucrania y de que supuestamente coaccionó a Kiev para que se investigase al exvicepresidente Joe Biden y a su familia.

En los últimos días han ido trascendiendo detalles a cuentagotas sobre una conversación telefónica de Trump mantenida con el presidente ucraniano, Vladímir Zelenski, a finales de julio.

El inquilino de la Casa Blanca dijo este martes que ha ordenado que este miércoles se divulgue la “transcripción completa” y “desclasificada” de su llamada con Zelenski, tratando así de contener el revuelo político generado en los últimos días.

