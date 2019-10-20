Extienden toque de queda a ciudades chilenas La Serena, Coquimbo y Valdivia

Por EFE domingo 20 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- Las autoridades chilenas decretaron este domingo el toque de queda en las ciudades de La Serena, Coquimbo y Valdivia, una medida que ya se aplica en Santiago, la región de Valparaíso y Concepción para tratar de resguardar el orden tras los graves disturbios que han dejado al menos 8 muertos.

El general Jorge Morales, jefe de zona en la región de Coquimbo, anunció que el toque de queda en las ciudades de La Serena y Coquimbo estará vigente entre las 20.00 hora local (23.00 GMT) de este domingo hasta las 06.00 hora local (09.00 GMT del lunes).

El militar explicó que la medida se adoptó ante la gravedad de los disturbios que se registraron la noche del sábado, con cuatro supermercados saqueados y otros dos incendiados.

“Durante el día de hoy hemos tenido enfrentamientos con grupos hostiles de gente que solo busca saquear”, indicó el general, quien consideró altamente probable que la noche de este domingo y la madrugada del lunes se registran nuevamente incidentes.

Por otro lado, la Intendencia de la región de Los Ríos, al sur del país, anunció el toque de queda en Valdivia entre las 20.00 hora local y las 06.00 hora local e indicó que el general Joaquín Morales Burotto, jefe de la III División de Montaña, asume el control del operativo en la ciudad.

Anteriormente ya se había anunciado toque de queda para la Región Metropolitana, la de Valparaíso y la provincia de Concepción, una medida que también se adoptó la noche pasada.

En Santiago, donde el toque de queda ya está vigente, grupos de manifestantes ignoran la medida y permanecen en las calles en varios puntos de la capital.

La militarización del país ha ido en aumento para tratar de controlar los desmanes violentos en los que derivó desde el pasado viernes la radicalización de la protesta ciudadana contra el alza del precio del pasaje del metro, punta del iceberg del hartazgo de la sociedad por la desigualdad en el país.

La cifra de muertos en los disturbios ascendió a ocho al confirmarse el hallazgo de un cadáver en un supermercado incendiado esta madrugada, que se suma a otras víctimas en hechos similares, aunque la cifra podría ser superior de acuerdo a los reportes de bomberos y organismos de emergencia.