Expertos debaten en Nueva York el futuro de América Latina y el Caribe

Por EFE miércoles 25 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Unos 40 expertos internacionales y exjefes de Estado se dan cita desde este miércoles y hasta el viernes en Nueva York, en el marco del segundo Foro Global América Latina y El Caribe, con el objetivo de debatir sobre las tendencias sociales, políticas y económicas en la región.

Algunas de las principales figuras de la vida sociopolítica y académica de América Latina y el Caribe que estarán presentes en el foro son los expresidentes de México, Felipe Calderón; de Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla, de Guatemala, Vinicio Cerezo, y de República Dominicana, Leonel Fernández.

El foro, que comenzó hoy con un cóctel en el Union League Club de Manhattan, también contará con ex ministros de Exteriores, analistas políticos, economistas y representantes de distintos organismos internacionales enfocados en América Latina y el Caribe.

“El propósito del evento es reunir a los pensadores, investigadores, personas que son actores importantes en el desarrollo socioeconómico y democrático del hemisferio occidental para debatir los temas de mayor importancia, para buscar soluciones, para intercambiar experiencias”, dijo Natasha Despotovic, directora ejecutiva de Global Foundation for Democracy and Development (GFDD), una de las instituciones organizadoras de foro.

“Sabemos que vamos a tocar muchos temas sumamente acuciantes, sumamente interesantes. La democracia está en crisis. Estamos entrando en un ciclo económico donde la economía va a bajar. Habrá una recesión. Tenemos que replantear las democracias”, agregó Despotovic.

Además de GFDD, también trabajaron en la organización de esta iniciativa la Fundación Global Democracia y Desarrollo (Funglode) y el Instituto Internacional para la Democracia y la Asistencia Electoral (IDEA Internacional) con el apoyo de la Comisión Económica para América Latina y El Caribe (Cepal), World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid, el Instituto de Estudios Latinoamericanos de Columbia University (ILAS, por sus siglas en inglés) y el Sistema de Integración Centroamericana (SICA).

Kevin Casas Zamora, ex segundo vicepresidente de Costa Rica y secretario general de IDEA Internacional, consideró que “es muy importante tener una reflexión, particularmente en América Latina, sobre la calidad de las democracias”.

“Es un buen momento para hacer un inventario de dónde estamos y hacia adónde queremos ir”, sostuvo.

Para Daniel Zovatto, director regional para América Latina y el Caribe de IDEA Internacional, el objetivo principal del foro es “poder tomarle el pulso a lo que está pasando en la región”.

Según él, el foro se celebra en un momento “muy oportuno” porque sucede al final de una década que “supuestamente iba a ser la década de América latina”.

Además, coincide “con los 40 años del inicio de la tercera ola democrática”, algo que para Zovatto “es un buen momento para hacer un balance” sobre el estado de la democracia en la región.

En ese sentido, alianzas público-privadas, desafíos de orden público y seguridad en las democracias contemporáneas, además del “súper-ciclo electoral en América Latina en 2019”, son algunos de los temas que se tratarán en los paneles a lo largo de las dos jornadas.

El foro también debatirá hacia dónde van tendencias socioeconómicas globales y cuáles son las perspectivas para América Latina.

Jorge Taiana, ex ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Argentina y uno de los participantes, también consideró que este es “un buen momento” para estos debates.

“Hay cambios en la valoración de la democracia y entonces hablar de la realidad, contar nuestros pensamientos, ver las dificultades y pensar el futuro para tratar de que sea un futuro con democracia, de libertad y de justicia”, dijo.

Por su parte, María Elena Agüero, secretaria general del Club de Madrid, organización que reúne a ex jefes de Estado y de gobierno, destacó que “se traten los temas que hacen a la democracia y al desarrollo en América Latina” y a la “coyuntura difícil”.

“Hoy tenemos que abocarnos a defender la democracia, protegerla, defenderla y preservarla”, consideró.

