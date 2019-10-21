Evo Morales y Carlos Mesa irían a una segunda vuelta electoral en Bolivia

Por EFE domingo 20 de octubre, 2019
Evo Morales y Carlos Mesa

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, logra alrededor del 45 % de los votos, mientras que el exmandatario Carlos Mesa está sobre el 38 %, con lo que ambos irían a una segunda vuelta, según los datos preliminares de las elecciones de este domingo publicados por el órgano electoral boliviano.

Los datos a las 20.00 hora local (00.00 GMT del lunes) indican que el presidente boliviano alcanza un 45,71 por ciento, incluyendo el voto en el país y en el exterior.

El opositor Carlos Mesa se sitúa con el 37,84 por ciento, al 83 por ciento de actas escrutadas, unos 5 millones de votos de un padrón electoral de 7,3 millones.

Estos porcentajes representan una ventaja del 7,87 por ciento para Morales, insuficiente para proclamarse vencedor.

La ley electoral boliviana da ganador a quien supere el 50 por ciento o alcance el 40 con diez puntos de ventaja sobre el segundo, pero si no se logran estos porcentajes, los dos más votados irían a segunda vuelta.

El mandatario boliviano es el candidato a la reelección por el gubernamental Movimiento al Socialismo (MASI), mientras que el expresidente Mesa encabeza la candidatura de la alianza opositora Comunidad Ciudadana.

A continuación se sitúa el pastor presbiteriano de origen coreano Chi Hyun Chung, del Partido Demócrata Cristiano (PDC), con el 8,74 por ciento, la sorpresa de estas elecciones, seguido del senador Óscar Ortiz, de la alianza Bolivia Dice No, con el 4,32.

Las otras cinco candidaturas opositoras quedan por debajo del 3 por ciento que establece la ley del país para que puedan mantener su personalidad jurídica.

Los resultados son provisionales y los definitivos pueden tardar días, de acuerdo con la normativa electoral boliviana.

Hasta el momento no se han pronunciado ni Morales, que al depositar su voto por la mañana se mostró confiado en la victoria, ni Mesa, que descartó el triunfo de su contrincante electoral.

De confirmarse los datos, sería la primera vez que el presidente boliviano no gana por mayoría desde que llegó al poder en Bolivia por primera vez en 2006.

 