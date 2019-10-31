Evo Morales pide a todas las partes que cese la violencia en Bolivia

Por EFE jueves 31 de octubre, 2019
Evo Morales, presidente de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, instó este jueves a sus seguidores y a la oposición a que cese la violencia, para calmar la tensión en el país en espera de que la OEA investigue las denuncias de fraude electoral.

Evo Morales reclamó en una comparecencia en La Paz que para “empezar a pacificar Bolivia” es necesario que sus afines levanten los bloqueos y los opositores cesen los paros de protesta.

Morales compareció ante los medios poco después de la llegada al país de técnicos de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) que auditarán las elecciones del pasado 20 de octubre, para ver si existe el fraude a favor del presidente que denuncia la oposición.

“Se haga una auditoría, que revisen si hubo fraude o no”, dijo, para subrayar que es necesario “hacer respetar los resultados del Tribunal Supremo Electoral”, que le dieron vencedor.

“La mentira no es parte de la cultura del movimiento indígena y originario, pensar que Evo montaría un fraude es algo que no entiendo, solo queremos que se respeten las normas, que hagan respetar las normas”, recalcó.

“No tenemos nada que ocultar”, aseveró, para mostrarse abierto a que “vengan de donde quieran para verificar si hubo fraude o no”.

El mandatario recordó que su Gobierno acordó la auditoría con la OEA y además invitó a México, Paraguay y España a participar, “y ojalá pueda sumarse Naciones Unidas”.

“No nos enfrentemos entre bolivianos”, aseveró, tras varias jornadas de violencia en el país, donde anoche fallecieron dos personas en enfrentamientos entre partidarios y detractores del mandatario.

Asimismo, reclamó al Ministerio Público que investigue “caiga quien caiga” estos episodios de violencia, que se prolongan desde el día después de las elecciones.

El presidente afirmó que los opositores y movimientos cívicos que no aceptan su victoria ya anticiparon “mucho más antes de las elecciones” que iban a desconocer el resultado, por lo que consideró que todo está “planificado” para insistir en un “fraude, fraude, fraude”.

“No tengo ningún miedo porque nunca montamos fraude”, insistió, para concluir asegurando que le duele “que entre hermanos bolivianos estemos enfrentados”.

Las protestas fueron violentas en los últimos días en varias ciudades del país, con enfrentamientos entre partidarios y detractores de Evo Morales, además de choques con la Policía.

