Evo Morales llama a la participación pacífica en los comicios de este domingo

Por EFE sábado 19 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, que se presenta a la reelección, instó este sábado a los bolivianos a participar “pacífica y activamente de las elecciones de mañana”, en las que se mide a ocho candidaturas opositoras.

“Hacemos un llamado a nuestro pueblo a participar pacífica y activamente de las elecciones de mañana”, escribió el mandatario boliviano en Twitter.

Morales se mostró seguro “de que será una fiesta democrática gracias a la conciencia y madurez de los electores”, en su mensaje en la red social.

Bolivia será de nuevo ejemplo para delegaciones y veedores que nos visitan”, añadió en referencia a los más de 200 delegados de la Organización de Estados Americanos, la Unión Europea, la Unión Interamericana de Organismos Electorales y el Observatorio de la Democracia del Parlamento del Mercosur que, entre otros, supervisan los comicios.

El presidente añadió otro mensaje de felicitación por su cumpleaños “al hermano” Álvaro García Linera, vicepresidente del país que lo acompaña en la candidatura a la reelección.

“Es un compañero leal de lucha, comprometido con las reivindicaciones históricas de nuestro pueblo”, destacó de García Linera, quien está en el Gobierno desde que Morales llegó al poder en 2006.

El mandatario subrayó el aporte político “insustituible” y el “trabajo intelectual valorado internacionalmente” del vicepresidente, un reconocido político de la izquierda latinoamericana indigenista.

Unos 7,3 millones de bolivianos, en el país y el exterior, están llamados a las urnas este domingo en Bolivia, donde el voto es obligatorio para los residentes en el país, pero no para quienes viven fuera.

Morales y García Linera concurren a una cuarta gestión consecutiva, frente a una oposición fragmentada en ocho candidaturas, entre las que el expresidente Carlos Mesa se perfila como el candidato con mayores posibilidades de forzar una segunda vuelta.

El panorama expuesto por las encuestas apunta a que Morales no conseguiría las mayorías a las que está acostumbrado desde 2005, cuando ganó la Presidencia por primera vez, quedando lejos de su techo electoral de algo más del 64 por ciento de los votos que logró en 2009.

El vencedor necesita al menos el 50 % de los votos, o el 40 % con 10 puntos de ventaja sobre el segundo, ya que si no logra esos porcentajes, se va a una segunda vuelta entre los dos más votados, que se celebraría en diciembre.