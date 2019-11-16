Evo Morales condena represión y pide a Fuerzas Armadas parar masacre en Bolivia

Por EFE viernes 15 de noviembre, 2019
Evo Morales, expresidente de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- Evo Morales condenó este viernes la represión de grupos cocaleros cerca de Cochabamba que ha dejado cinco muertos y llamó a las Fuerzas Armadas y a la Policía Boliviana a “que paren la masacre”.

“Condeno y denuncio ante el mundo que el régimen golpista que tomó el poder por asalto en mi querida Bolivia reprime con balas de las FFAA y la Policía al pueblo que reclama pacificación y reposición del Estado de Derecho”, expresó Morales en Twitter.

Al menos cinco personas murieron, al parecer manifestantes de grupos cocaleros, durante disturbios cerca de la ciudad boliviana de Cochabamba, donde hubo graves choques con la Policía y las Fuerzas Armadas de Bolivia.

El representante en Cochabamba de la Defensoría del Pueblo de Bolivia, Nelson Cox, dijo que “penosamente tenemos cinco (muertos) en Sacaba.”

El dirigente boliviano pidió a las Fuerzas Armadas y a la Policía Boliviana “que paren la masacre” porque “el uniforme de las instituciones de la Patria no puede mancharse con la sangre de nuestro pueblo.

“Ahora asesinan a nuestros hermanos en Sacaba, Cochabamba”, denunció Morales, quien se encuentra asilado en México después de que el pasado domingo renunció a la Presidencia de Bolivia.

Morales denunció que “los golpistas se esfuerzan para disimular su racismo con falsos “desagravios” a la Wiphala” y aseguró que “el pueblo ya se ha dado cuenta”.

Sostuvo que “al ultrajar el símbolo de la dignidad y unidad con identidad de los pueblos han abierto una herida en el espíritu de hermandad de nuestra querida Bolivia“.

En otro mensaje en Twitter, Morales afirmó que pronto la “Wiphala y la tricolor ondearán juntas como símbolo de paz, unidad y hermandad del pueblo boliviano”.

Reiteró su insistencia para “pedir que se instale el diálogo nacional que garantice el retorno de nuestra querida Bolivia al rumbo de la pacificación democrática”.

Bolivia atraviesa una crisis tras las elecciones del 20 de octubre, en las que resultó elegido Evo Morales para un cuarto mandato consecutivo en medio de denuncias de fraude, que fueron confirmadas por una auditoría de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA).

