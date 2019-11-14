Evo Morales condena reconocimiento de Trump a presidenta interina Áñez en Bolivia

Por EFE miércoles 13 de noviembre, 2019
Evo Morales, expresidente de Bolivia, exiliado en México

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El expresidente boliviano Evo Morales condenó este miércoles el reconocimiento del Gobierno del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, a la presidenta interina de Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez.

Áñez asumió este martes como presidenta interina de Bolivia, sin cuórum en el Congreso, dos días después de la renuncia de Morales, quien ahora está asilado en México.

“Condenamos la decisión de Trump de reconocer al Gobierno de facto y autoproclamado por la derecha”, comentó el expresidente boliviano en Twitter. Añadió que Trump, “después de imponer a Guaidó”, ahora proclama a Áñez.

“El golpe de Estado que provoca muertes de mis hermanos bolivianos es una conspiración política y económica que viene desde EEUU”, indicó Morales.

En un mensaje previo en Twitter, Evo Morales puntualizó su condena a la decisión de Trump “de reconocer al Gobierno de facto, y autoproclamado por la derecha con la complicidad de la policía y FFAA (Fuerzas Armadas)”.

Morales abandonó Bolivia el pasado lunes después de renunciar luego de que la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) denunciara serias irregularidades en las elecciones en las que fue proclamado vencedor para un cuarto mandato consecutivo, entre denuncias de fraude de la oposición.

El Gobierno de Trump reconoció el mismo martes a Áñez como presidenta interina de Bolivia luego de la renuncia sugerida por los militares del ahora expresidente Morales, el domingo pasado.

“La presidenta en funciones del Senado, Áñez, ha asumido las responsabilidades de presidenta interina de Bolivia”, afirmó en Twitter el encargado de Latinoamérica en el Departamento estadounidense de Estado, Michael Kozak.

En la OEA, 15 de los 34 países que son miembros activos pidieron que haya una convocatoria de elecciones en Bolivia “lo más pronto posible” a la vez que se evitó calificar de “golpe de Estado” la salida de Morales del poder.

Esta declaración fue respaldada por Argentina, Brasil, Canadá, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, EE.UU., Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú y Venezuela, país este último representado por los delegados del líder opositor Juan Guaidó.

