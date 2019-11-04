Evo Morales anuncia una investigación sobre el incidente con su helicóptero

Por EFE lunes 4 de noviembre, 2019
Evo Morales, presidente de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, anunció este lunes que será “debidamente investigado” el incidente ocurrido con el helicóptero de la Fuerza Aérea Boliviana (FAB) que le trasladaba y que tuvo que aterrizar de emergencia por una falla mecánica, sin dejar heridos.

El mandatario se refirió al suceso en un mensaje en Twitter en el que explicó que “luego de inaugurar el camino en Colquiri, tuvimos un incidente con el helicóptero que será debidamente investigado”.

“Gracias a Dios, la Pachamama (Madre Tierra) y nuestros achachilas (deidades andinas) nos encontramos bien y nadie resultó lastimado. Agradecemos las numerosas muestras de solidaridad”, agregó Morales.

El suceso ocurrió a las 12.48 locales (16.48 GMT) e involucró a la aeronave EC-145 que iba a trasladar a Morales desde la localidad de Colquiri, en el departamento de La Paz, hacia la región vecina de Oruro, según un comunicado de la FAB.

El helicóptero “presentó una falla mecánica del rotor de cola durante el despegue, motivo por el cual realizó un aterrizaje de emergencia” y “no se registraron daños personales”, indica la nota.

“La Fuerza Aérea Boliviana de acuerdo a las normas procederá a activar la Junta Investigadora de Accidentes”, señala el comunicado, y agrega que “mayores detalles referentes al hecho se los dará de acuerdo a los avances de la investigación”.

Morales llegó esta mañana a Colquiri para inaugurar una carretera que unirá ese distrito minero en el altiplano paceño con Oruro.

En un video que circula en redes sociales se ve cómo el helicóptero despega desde una cancha de fútbol y, metros más allá, ya fuera del escenario deportivo, vuelve a descender.

Tras el incidente, el mandatario boliviano retornó a La Paz donde continuó cumpliendo su agenda con diversas reuniones en la casa de Gobierno.

No es la primera vez que Morales tiene un incidente de este estilo, puesto que en diciembre de 2009 el avión presidencial registró una falla técnica cuando viajaba a la ciudad de Sucre, la capital constitucional de Bolivia, y tuvo que aterrizar de emergencia en el aeropuerto de la región central de Cochabamba.

En junio de ese año, el mandatario también se vio obligado a suspender su participación en la cumbre sobre la crisis global en la Organización de Naciones Unidas (ONU) debido a que su aeronave sufrió una avería que después fue reparada.

